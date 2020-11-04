For our prompt of “Art Supplies” today, we have a little mouse putting the final bits of paint on a painting similar to one I did last month starring a tiny white mouse. Though it is actually me sketching all of these and I truly don’t have a mouse helper of any kind. But how cool would that be? There are so many days where even with just a little bit of time to play with my art supplies, I feel like I can’t even see what I’m sketching anymore. I can’t tell if something is nearly finished or if I’m just finished messing with it. Usually, it’s the latter that happens first. And though I’m often pleasantly surprised that a rushed doodle turns out well, I love having a little bit of time to add a few more bits of detail. That all makes it sound rather studied and careful, but truly it’s just my way of adding a touch more dimension by gleefully jabbing bits of dark into various places.
Sometimes working with watercolor feels like waiting for a bit of Polaroid film to develop. It’s all a touch blurry at first and then things slowly begin to take shape. There have been so many times on my art journey that I wanted to do as I used to do with Polaroid pictures and just toss that one aside and take another one. Yet, I only have time to make one little thing each day. So, by the time I think it might not be going as expected, it’s far too late to start over again. In many ways, I think this routine has helped me quite a lot. Rather than get frustrated and feel like I failed something, I simply have to change course and try to make that something work out. Yet, there are many pictures that I’ve posted that I didn’t really love at all in that moment. They were my nemesis. A failed attempt. Yet, when I look back today, some of those sketches are actually among my favorites.
Since I’m an illustrator and not a painter, I sometimes have an ink drawing that I really love. Many times, it doesn’t need color at all in order to work and can stand alone. I adore playing with watercolor, of course, so I’ll always jump in and color it anyway. Yet, I have to admit that there have been many times where I was a bit terrified that I’ll screw it up. Having just one shot to make something seems like I’m putting a bit of pressure on myself, but in reality, I’m simply creating constraints. Creativity loves to have a few constraints, and that’s equally why I enjoy using prompts as well. It’s like when I was a little kid and was given those awesome assignments by the teacher where she told me I could “be creative.” Just gave me just the basic idea of what the project had to be about and nothing more. Once I know the simple perimeter of my playground, it’s far easier to just relax and have some fun. Right up until that very last energetic moment when I apply the finishing touch.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Pthalo Blue, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book.
A Beautiful story. 😊
I was so inspired by your Art I have just bought your nature draw activity book.
To try some of the art for myself.
Your sketching stuff activity book nature from Amazon UK.
Hey Charlie try calling them parameters instead of constraints. Your left brain won’t get uppity over that! And I have never known you to screw up so that is out the window too. Have fun!