For our prompt of “Walk” today, I really had no clue what to sketch. Then I thought about clues and the whole mystery of figuring out what to make each day in the first place. This made me think of the characters of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. I loved those books when I was younger and read all four novels and many of the short stories. So, I cast a beagle as Holmes and then decided that a squirrel would become my Watson. I picture the beagle waking up the squirrel and uttering lines from the book, “Come, Watson, come. The game is afoot. Not a word! Into your clothes and come!” In this case the clothes are just a couple of hats and a cloak, but our friends are soon off for a brisk walk on their way to solve a mystery. I’ve no idea what crime has been committed, but I’m sure that together they’ll soon figure it all out.



My own dog Phineas is a basenji and not a beagle, but he’s always walking like this with his nose to the ground. Philippe and I like to think he’s always on the hunt for a mystery. While that’s a wonderful thought, as far as we can tell he solves them once found by simply peeing on them. This is a technique that I’m quite sure Sherlock Holmes never employed, though had he done so the books would have likely been a huge hit with all little boys. Phineas does have a squirrel friend who visits our back deck that we’ve named Michael, so I could see those two going out on many mysterious adventures together. But I often choose a beagle to sketch as it’s easier to play with the ears. My own dog’s ears are always pointing straight up and it makes it harder to wear hats properly.

Tonight, Philippe and I are going to watch a spooky movie as we’re in the final countdown to Halloween. Of course, the movie will be one made for children as anything more grown-up makes Philippe scared. And now I’m sort of wanting to rewatch an Agatha Christie movie as well since I have mysteries on the brain. We’ve been watching tons of movies lately as we try to fill the time that would normally be reserved for seeing friends and being out in the world. Though with the pandemic, there’s going to be a lot less new movies introduced over the next year or so. And it’s wild how many new movies choose a setting of last century. Perhaps, it’s simply nostalgia, but one has to admit that it was definitely tougher to solve mysteries prior to the internet. I really miss those days, actually, when all of the answers or so-called answers weren’t simply a click away. As a kid, I’d make up stories to fill in the gaps of those mysteries. Today, I still do it, just for fun. While it’s wonderful to have all of the answers at my fingertips, it’s equally awesome to use my own powers of deduction and come up with my novel answers when the game is afoot.

