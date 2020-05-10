For our prompt of “Buttercup” today, I did a little sketch of two buttercup blooms with three colors. It’s also Mother’s Day here today, so I hope all mothers out there are having the beautiful day you so richly deserve. Not sure if you received flowers, but if you’re participating in the challenge this month then you received hundreds of beautiful virtual buttercups from people all across the globe! Old folklore has it that if you hold a buttercup blossom under your chin and see a yellow reflection there, then it means you like butter. Indeed, this assumes everyone enjoys butter as this phenomenon will happen no matter what. Buttercups are nature-made to shine and glow with a bright yellow so they can be seen from great distances by insects who pollinate them. These flowers adore the sun and on a cool day their petals will transform into a cup shape that helps collect more of the sun’s energy. It’s certainly a clever and beautiful flower indeed.



This morning, I called my own mother to wish her a happy Mother’s Day. I’ve no idea how it started, but each time on this day when she answers the phone I always say, “Is this my mommy?” which sounds perfectly ridiculous. But what I love is that mother always has a different answer each time. This year she said, “I think I have a rather handsome son somewhere up in Kansas City.” This was sweet, and I was secretly glad it wasn’t a video call as my current lockdown look is a bit more disheveled and doesn’t quite live up to those high expectations. She was in a bright and happy mood that made me immediately feel the same way. Even though we discussed the current troubled times, her take on them is always positive, and she was simply glad that people in her town have finally stopped hoarding toilet paper. And it was wonderful to spend time chatting with her. So much of my own personality came from her wise and loving upbringing.

This afternoon, I ended up watching a Twilight Zone marathon of all things, but even this reminded me of my mother. She and I adored this show and would watch all of the reruns together that they used to show on television when I was a kid. We would both quote our favorite episodes and seeing some of them again brought all of those memories back to me. Much of my love of my own childhood comes from getting to spend all of that time with my mother. These days, we only see each other once or twice a year, and this year her spring visit was cancelled due to the pandemic. But, no matter how many miles may separate us, our connection is always strong. Love always shrinks distance and makes one feel fortunate even during the most unfortunate times. This is that wondrous type of love that never dims, and instead, continues to shine more and more each year, growing even brighter than the glow of buttercups.

