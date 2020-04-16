The Joy Of Art Supplies

Watercolor Art Supplies Line Wash Illustration

For our prompt of “Art Supplies” I did a quick little sketch of almost everything I’m currently using these days. What I adore about watercolor sketching is that it doesn’t take very many art supplies to DO it! I also use a mechanical pencil to do my initial scribble and then there’s, of course, my sketchbook. Thankfully, I could simply use those two things to get a quick pencil sketch of my core supplies before I actually had to use them to make this one. I don’t know what it is exactly, but sketching my own art supplies is just really fun! I guess it might have to do with our intimate relationship. We spend a very important bit of quality time together each and every day, so it just feels right to honor them with a sketch. And the very idea of an ink pen and a little set of watercolors is what inspired me to coin the term “doodlewash” in the first place. It’s a happy word that reminds us to relax, create, and enjoy the experience!

If you’re interested to know what I’m using for my current 12 color palette, then check out the About The Doodlewash section below. I’ve swapped in some new colors, but I still create using the same personal principle of 3 reds, 3 yellows, 3 blues, and 3 secondary colors. With these, I can color anything in the world! And in these extremely troubled times, I have to admit that art supplies make me super happy. Not matter what, I know that I can create a little something new that didn’t exist before I made it. And, in a world where the headlines all seem grimly similar, creating something totally new is the coolest thing ever! It’s a gift that we all possess and I hope that as you find yourself in quarantine, you’re embracing that gift and creating like crazy! I’ve been so thrilled to see what people are making for the challenges lately. Many folks are creating more than one answer to a prompt. It’s this burst of extra creativity and creation that gives me so much hope and makes so happy!

For my own part, I’m actually busier than ever with my day job which is as a Creative Director for food packaging, so I’ve had even less time to sketch. But, I still always make that little bit of time each day to make a little something new in my sketchbook. It’s a diary of my life without words. The words are what I include here in this post each day. Yep, my entire diary is public, which might seem weird, but it’s really the only way I can journal every single day. If I only talked to myself, nobody would know that I skipped a day. So that’s why I keep on rambling on in public. I’m not always certain that I have anything truly relevant to say, but I show up anyway and say a little of what’s on my mind. Today, I just find myself enamored once again with those little tools that help me create. Whenever I feel myself looking for a bit more joy in the world, I know I need look no further than to the joy of art supplies!

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Quinacridone Red, Vermilion, Terra Cotta, Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Gold Ochre, Ultramarine (Green Shade), Cobalt Turquoise, Indigo, Benzimida Orange, Opus (Vivid Pink), and Leaf Green. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with black ink  in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Watercolor Art Supplies Line Wash Illustration Sketchbook Detail

 

