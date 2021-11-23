The Joy Of Hibernating

For our prompt of “Hibernate” today, I ended up with this little bear snuggling under a blanket. The weather has gotten quite cold where I live and so Philippe and I have pulled out all of our warm blankets. Though I do get tired of the cold weather, it’s actually super fun to snuggle up under a blanket during the holiday season. Come January, I’ll just be over the whole thing and dreaming of spring, but in this moment, it feels like such a magical time. My own version of hibernating is to unplug a bit more during the season and enjoy books, puzzles and time with family. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year and I cherish every little moment! Now, if I could just figure out how to be more like a bear and not eat my way through the entire season. But, there are so many wonderful dishes that only appear this time of year and I can’t wait to sample each and every one!



Thanksgiving is just a couple of days away and I hope all of you who celebrate have a wonderful time. I can’t believe how quickly the day has arrived, and I’m once again excited to enjoy our little traditions. This past weekend we chose this year’s Christmas tree so it’s up and ready to be decorated later this week. It’s quite a process each time as we try to select just the right one. A bit more like a pet adoption. But, these things are quite important as we set the perfect-for-us scene. It’s a touch early, but we learned this is a much better approach for lazy bears like us. Now that much of that initial work is done, we can simply focus on adding bling during the holiday break. This past year has been super busy so that means we’ve earned the right to be a little lazier now. At least, that’s what I always tell myself. All of my massive projects will be placed on a temporary hold so I can hit the ground running in January.

For now, I’m going to soak up all of the beautiful happiness that comes from those sparkling lights and flickering candles. Philippe will spend much of the day on Thursday singing and cooking in the kitchen. Then, as darkness arrives, we’ll enjoy a candlelit dinner while listening to music. On Friday, we’ll hang all of the ornaments on the newly adopted tree and reminiscence about each moment when that particular ornament first appeared. Over a decade of magical and silly moments that we’ve enjoyed together will come flooding back as nearly forgotten stories. Our dog Phineas will sniff with disapproval regarding the entire show, as he secretly enjoys the warmth of the fireplace. And, we’ll settle into a feeling that can only be called bliss. These moments don’t last forever, and yet they always stay with us in our hearts. The warmest blanket of all is the love we share for one another. This season will shine as we return to old traditions and sprinkle in new memories, like we’re decorating a cookie. A delightful cocktail of hope and peace that will forever burn in my heart as I once again experience the joy of hibernating.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in