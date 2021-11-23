The Joy Of Hibernating

For our prompt of “Hibernate” today, I ended up with this little bear snuggling under a blanket. The weather has gotten quite cold where I live and so Philippe and I have pulled out all of our warm blankets. Though I do get tired of the cold weather, it’s actually super fun to snuggle up under a blanket during the holiday season. Come January, I’ll just be over the whole thing and dreaming of spring, but in this moment, it feels like such a magical time. My own version of hibernating is to unplug a bit more during the season and enjoy books, puzzles and time with family. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year and I cherish every little moment! Now, if I could just figure out how to be more like a bear and not eat my way through the entire season. But, there are so many wonderful dishes that only appear this time of year and I can’t wait to sample each and every one!
Thanksgiving is just a couple of days away and I hope all of you who celebrate have a wonderful time. I can’t believe how quickly the day has arrived, and I’m once again excited to enjoy our little traditions. This past weekend we chose this year’s Christmas tree so it’s up and ready to be decorated later this week. It’s quite a process each time as we try to select just the right one. A bit more like a pet adoption. But, these things are quite important as we set the perfect-for-us scene. It’s a touch early, but we learned this is a much better approach for lazy bears like us. Now that much of that initial work is done, we can simply focus on adding bling during the holiday break. This past year has been super busy so that means we’ve earned the right to be a little lazier now. At least, that’s what I always tell myself. All of my massive projects will be placed on a temporary hold so I can hit the ground running in January.
For now, I’m going to soak up all of the beautiful happiness that comes from those sparkling lights and flickering candles. Philippe will spend much of the day on Thursday singing and cooking in the kitchen. Then, as darkness arrives, we’ll enjoy a candlelit dinner while listening to music. On Friday, we’ll hang all of the ornaments on the newly adopted tree and reminiscence about each moment when that particular ornament first appeared. Over a decade of magical and silly moments that we’ve enjoyed together will come flooding back as nearly forgotten stories. Our dog Phineas will sniff with disapproval regarding the entire show, as he secretly enjoys the warmth of the fireplace. And, we’ll settle into a feeling that can only be called bliss. These moments don’t last forever, and yet they always stay with us in our hearts. The warmest blanket of all is the love we share for one another. This season will shine as we return to old traditions and sprinkle in new memories, like we’re decorating a cookie. A delightful cocktail of hope and peace that will forever burn in my heart as I once again experience the joy of hibernating.
Wanna Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Interactive Picture Book Series!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Leaf Green, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Yours is the way to embrace the season! We should take the cue from Nature. Get cozy, hibernate, re-charge, and spend precious time with loved ones. Happy Thanksgiving, Charlie!
Charlie have fun with your tree. I erected mine this morning. First the branches had to be edited. Two hours. Then I took the string of lights and draped those over the tree but left their actualy placement til I feel like editing those for another long time. Then I’ll have the ornaments. Every day I edit everything til anytime between Dec. 24 – 25 and then it comes down. Happens every year.
We had our Thanksgiving a month ago — enjoy yours!
I didn’t have too much planned for the holidays, which is good since I’ll be doing some unexpected travel between Thanksgiving and Christmas. I’m just going to enjoy all the lights and decorations that everyone else has up, and not worry about having to do any of it, or clean any of it up afterward!
Snuggle, cuddle.,.rinse and repeat. Sweater weather!!
So, I do like your description of hibernating like a bear…that is exactly how I feel these days…we’ve had a busy fall, but now get nestled in. Cozy blankets are everywhere…on the couches and chairs, on the beds… you can always get warm here. The shorter days and cooler nights do make me “hibernate”…sleep in longer, and I do enjoy this b/c I am retired now. So Happy Thanksgiving yo you and yours. Enjoy your family time, and quiet time.
All the best of everything!
Adorable! It’s meant to get a lot colder here over the weekend, it might actually feel like blanket weather! I feel a bit like hibernating at this time of year, at least until December, when the Christmas countdown officially begins – music, lights… yay! Have a fun Thanksgiving!
Hibernate is precisely what we plan to do for Thanksgiving and I am soooo looking forward to it!! Hope you have the happiest Thanksgiving ever!!!
A lovely message, my friend. That bear is super duper cute! There’s just something so magical and special about the holidays. It’s rife with hope. 💜💜💜 Stay warm, mi amigo. You’re right about those blankets. They are indeed great for hibernating. 😀
Oh Charlie Baby Bear is so delightful. I read your descriptions of this season and I think to myself “I have to be more like Charlie”. But your stories of what you are doing cuddle me up in a blanket like Baby Bear is cuddled up and I enjoy each and every one. Enjoy your Thanksgiving and the tree decorating. 🙂
Very cute doodle, Charlie. I hope you both have a great thanksgiving.