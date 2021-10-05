For our prompt of “Bird” today, I decided to make a sketch of my little owl character holding a candle. I’ve not yet come up with a story for this owl, but one is starting to brew, so he might end up in a book at some point in the future. Last night, I woke up in the middle of the night and was having trouble getting back to sleep. My brain clicked on and I started running through all of my current projects and even coming up with new ones. In truth, I should have tried to simply calm my overactive imagination and get back to sleep, but there in that stillness, I also feel like I get some of my best ideas. There’s just something about lying awake in bed that gives me full permission to dream, even with my eyes wide open. And though I hope for a restful sleep tonight, it’s still kind of fun to have a little extra time to create, even when it’s only in my mind.
Also, it’s Halloween month, so there’s all sorts of spooky shows popping up on our various streaming services. Philippe doesn’t like anything that’s truly scary, but things that are a bit spooky are just fine. We’ve watched a few episodes of shows where people tell their paranormal story or even share odd and unexplained footage from their cameras. It’s a bit like when I was a kid and we’d tell spooky stories while sitting around the campfire. Granted, a spooky story told in the woods is much more ominous than one viewed from the comfort of your own home. I’m not entirely sure if ghosts exist as I’ve yet to meet one in person, but if I ever do, I hope it’s one like Casper the Friendly Ghost. I used to love that story as a kid, since Casper didn’t want to scare people. He simply wanted to be nice and make new friends. And, I always wanted to be his friend.
The days are already getting darker much earlier now here as the weather gets cooler. And, while I’ll be quite tired of the dark by the beginning of the year, I thoroughly enjoy it now. I get to enjoy all of my favorite holidays, and this year I’ll get to see close friends and family once more. Even though my head has been spinning with new ideas, my heart is simply bursting with love for everyone dear to me. While this time last year seemed a bit darker than usual, there’s a shimmering hope glowing now. I’m thrilled for all of the cozy nights and candles in the future. I’m excited to visit family for the holidays once more. Nothing is quite like it was a couple of years ago, but all of the best bits are back in my life again. For that, I’m immensely grateful. And tonight as my head hits the pillow, even if I manage to sleep the entire time, I know that I’ll still be dreaming of beautiful things in the middle of the night.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Hansa Yellow Medium, Benzimida Oranage, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
What a cute owl! I wonder where he found his cool glasses?
Thanks so much, Laura! 😃💕 hehe… yeah, it’s a bit of a self-portrait I think.
That’s so good, and adorable! Those glasses look familiar 😉 I often come up with new ideas whilst lying in bed; trouble is, I fall asleep and then they’re gone!
Thanks so much, Jacob! 😃💕 Oh my… I know what you mean! The other night I had a cool title for a book, but I just couldn’t hang onto it until morning. hehe
Absolutely love this owl!!!
Thanks so much, Mary! 😃💕
He is awesome Charlie and I can’t wait to hear his story 🙂
Thanks so much, Zoie! 😃💕 The story is brewing! hehe
He’s great, Charlie. I’m more of an early bird than a night owl. I often wake at 3 am at the weekend and enjoy the peace and quiet.
Thanks so much, Gary! 😃💕 Yeah, I used to be a night owl, but now I’m asleep much earlier. If I get 5 hours of sleep, then it’s tough to ever get back to sleep so I just start working through ideas! 😊
The owl looks to wonder what’s going on. Blessings, Charlie. Have a good sleep — don’t worry, the owl will keep those eyes on things.
Thanks so much! 😃💕 Yeah, I hope to leave the wandering at night to the owl. I could use a bit more sleep. hehe
We’ve actually had some real Oregon weather – fog and rain – lately. I know I’ll get tired of it if it keeps on, but I hope it does. We really need it!
That’s awesome! 😃💕 Yeah, it can get a bit dreary after awhile, but it’s nice when needed!
Hola, Charlie! Yet again, late to the party. 😂😂 Cute owl and there is something so familiar about his glasses. Hmmm. 😂😂 I’m a night owl and I feel very safe and comfortable going out into my backyard late, late at night to take the trash out or to say my prayers under the stars. My Gordo used to keep me company and was a night owl also, thanks to Mama. I watch YouTube videos everyday. It’s my way to wind down. I have my favorites, but you never know what will pop up. You click on funny Ring door bell videos and then they turn into CREEPY Ring door bell videos. Next thing you know, paranormal type of videos pop up. I tend to click off, but have watched videos about people who have heard strange noises in the woods late at night. I know some are baloney and I don’t pay them too much mind. I just didn’t realize that I spooked myself! 😂😂😂 Add in that our old house has started to creak recently especially late at night when all is quiet. Now, I don’t want to go outside. haha haha 😂😂😂 So silly. I feel like a kid, who is afraid of “cucuy,” which is boogeyman. As a fellow 80’s kid, I do remember Casper the Friendly Ghost. I loved Casper! He was so cute! Do you remember Halloween masks when we were kids? Kinda plasticy with a thin elastic on the back to keep it in place? I had a Casper one and used it for years as a child. I thought of that a few days ago. How funny what we like as children. An age of innocence. 😇 I like to think late at night also. I have been worried about my friend, Cha and her family, because they live in the Spanish Canary Islands where the volcano is erupting. The situation has gotten worse and I can’t reach her. All I can do is pray for them. 💜 Get some sleep, my friend. Warm hugs for your cool Fall days. We will be 95*F by the weekend. Summer part 2.
Ghost stories are fun to write too (although I don’t believe in that stuff). Have a good night!