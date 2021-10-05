For our prompt of “Bird” today, I decided to make a sketch of my little owl character holding a candle. I’ve not yet come up with a story for this owl, but one is starting to brew, so he might end up in a book at some point in the future. Last night, I woke up in the middle of the night and was having trouble getting back to sleep. My brain clicked on and I started running through all of my current projects and even coming up with new ones. In truth, I should have tried to simply calm my overactive imagination and get back to sleep, but there in that stillness, I also feel like I get some of my best ideas. There’s just something about lying awake in bed that gives me full permission to dream, even with my eyes wide open. And though I hope for a restful sleep tonight, it’s still kind of fun to have a little extra time to create, even when it’s only in my mind.

Also, it’s Halloween month, so there’s all sorts of spooky shows popping up on our various streaming services. Philippe doesn’t like anything that’s truly scary, but things that are a bit spooky are just fine. We’ve watched a few episodes of shows where people tell their paranormal story or even share odd and unexplained footage from their cameras. It’s a bit like when I was a kid and we’d tell spooky stories while sitting around the campfire. Granted, a spooky story told in the woods is much more ominous than one viewed from the comfort of your own home. I’m not entirely sure if ghosts exist as I’ve yet to meet one in person, but if I ever do, I hope it’s one like Casper the Friendly Ghost. I used to love that story as a kid, since Casper didn’t want to scare people. He simply wanted to be nice and make new friends. And, I always wanted to be his friend.

The days are already getting darker much earlier now here as the weather gets cooler. And, while I’ll be quite tired of the dark by the beginning of the year, I thoroughly enjoy it now. I get to enjoy all of my favorite holidays, and this year I’ll get to see close friends and family once more. Even though my head has been spinning with new ideas, my heart is simply bursting with love for everyone dear to me. While this time last year seemed a bit darker than usual, there’s a shimmering hope glowing now. I’m thrilled for all of the cozy nights and candles in the future. I’m excited to visit family for the holidays once more. Nothing is quite like it was a couple of years ago, but all of the best bits are back in my life again. For that, I’m immensely grateful. And tonight as my head hits the pillow, even if I manage to sleep the entire time, I know that I’ll still be dreaming of beautiful things in the middle of the night.

