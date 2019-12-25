Jumping in with a super quick little doodle of “Gifts,” our prompt for today. I hope everyone who’s celebrating had a very Merry Christmas. And if you’re not that you had an amazingly joyful day! Philippe and I exchanged our little gifts last night and then had a few more even littler ones in our stockings this morning. It’s always a bit bittersweet after all of the gifts are finally revealed. Now we have this year’s puzzle started so I only had a few minutes before I have to return to help. For some reason, our dog Phineas seems wildly interested in the puzzle this year. He insists on sitting on a chair at the table with us as though his oversight is going to make things go more smoothly. As far as I can tell, it’s not working quite like that as we’ve only managed to find all of the straight edge pieces and build a frame. This leaves around 900 more puzzle pieces without a home, so we’ve got a lot to finish. Phineas still seems determined, but just occasionally attempts to lick the pieces, so he’s not proven to be of much help at all. But, this is always the best gift I could receive each year. Just a full day at home with our little trio and spending time together as a family.

Though, yes, I did receive lots of lovely things including games for my Nintendo Switch and books. There was also a Cuttlelola Electric Dotspen as well which I immediately started playing with last night, until Philippe had to take it away from me so we could continue our evening. It was really fun to use! I considered using it for today’s post, but even though it makes stippling go a bit faster, it’s still more time consuming than my 10 minute break would allow. My final gift was, as ever, the sweetest one of all. It was a Mickey Mouse watch from the year I was born. Yeah, it’s pretty old, though not old enough to be considered an antique yet. Instead, it’s happily considered “vintage” which I guess, since we’re the same age, I must be considered as well. For my own part, I got Philippe books and toys also. And even the kitchen items I’d selected without having a wish list were indeed the right ones! My only experience in the kitchen is cleaning it so I’m a bit out of my element there. Philippe, however, is a master in the kitchen and everything we ate last night was even more delicious than the previous year.

And now we have that puzzle to contend with and I’m so happy for the evening ahead. Early today Philippe and I played several rounds of the Mille Bornes card game that was in my stocking. This is the same game that Philippe played with is grandparents and the artwork on the cards has never changed. I only won once, but it was so much fun! It’s rare to spend this much time doing the same thing together as a couple. Sure, we spend lots of quality time together, but there’s something about playing and games and solving a puzzle together that connects us even more. Perhaps that’s why little Phineas is also intent on helping and being part of the experience. What strikes me is that though we are now surrounded my all of our presents and lots of things to enjoy, doing simple things together is the most fun of all. Okay, maybe not so simple as this year we’re putting together a puzzle of an Asterix comic and the colors change with every piece. But, it’s still lots of fun. And having this time to spend with the one I love most is always the most wonderful gift.

