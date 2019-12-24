For our prompt of “Cookies” today, we have some cookies for Santa. I had actually hoped I could sweet talk Philippe into baking some Christmas cookies this year, but my charm must have been on the fritz. It didn’t happen. But, that’s likely for the best as they’ll be plenty of sweets in our stockings tomorrow. So this is a completely imagined scene and my gift to Santa this year. As a kid, I would leave cookies and milk out for him and include a little note of some kind. I’m not sure my mother kept these, though she tends to keep many things I’ve almost forgotten. Of course, Santa usually took the note himself so that’s one mystery solved. Though, it would be interesting to see what Little Charlie had to say back then. That little kid also loved to write and tell stories as well, so it’s not unlikely that he might have left one for Santa. I really can’t remember back that far in time. Or, perhaps, after a month of fevered anticipation and the end of the final countdown, there wasn’t much more to say. After all of the dreaming and staring into the impossibly sparkly lights of the tree, this was the one last little moment before that wondrous morning. A quiet time, filled with nothing but hope and love. Perhaps, that little note had the only thing that ever comes to mind in this final moment. And scrawled inside was simply one word: “Thanks.”

As I type this, Philippe is upstairs finally wrapping presents in preparation for our historic evening together. After grumbling about doing so, he suddenly starting humming Christmas carols and then burst up the stairs like a reindeer taking flight. Though we’re both like big kids this time of year, I tend to be like that much of the time. He’s a bit more grown up than I am, but only out of practicality. He’s back downstairs now with a few gifts in hand. And that smile on his face. It’s the same lovely smile I see each day, to be sure, but I swear it’s bigger and more beautiful than ever in this moment. I asked him if he’s putting out all of the gifts and he looked at me slyly and said, “just a few.” I asked him if he wanted me to hide upstairs later as he placed the final gifts. I thought the playful sarcasm was coming through, but he looked at me with all seriousness and said, “do you want to?” This threw me off guard and I had to stop and think about it. I actually did want that. I wanted every piece of magic that I could ever remember. Not simply a bit of nostalgia that’s years gone by now. That magic isn’t gone. That feeling of wonder never really left.

And soon, we’ll be starting our annual celebration, with just the three of us. Though our dog Phineas will normally head to bed before we join him. It’s always a bit different and yet filled with all of the wonderful routines we’ve created over the years. We’ll start with the gravlax and some champagne as the candles burn their message of hope into our hearts. And we’ll simply toast to life in general as all of the wishes have already come true. The gift exchange will begin, with each of us carefully picking out which gift should be revealed next. Then the foie gras and rolls will be served, followed by the guinea fowl, celery root mashed potatoes, and some green vegetable for festive color. And lastly, the cherished white cake with raspberries in the shape of a yule log. Though I don’t yet know what gifts are awaiting me inside those little boxes, I’m most excited for the things that I do know. This tradition of ours. It’s the gift we made together and the one we get to unwrap only once a year. Even though we know what’s inside, it’s always like revealing it for the very first time. And of all the days of the year, that’s why there’s nothing I love more than the night before Christmas.

