For our Doodlewash prompt of “Cobwebs,” paired with the Inktober prompt of “Ancient,” I thought about going out to trick or treat as a kid and took an opportunity to use my brush pen. There was an old house in our neighborhood where no children lived so we never really had a reason to visit. It was a gigantic house, or at least seemed that way to us kids, built well before any of the other houses around it. So, we thought it must be truly ancient. We’d make up stories about the people who lived inside as we never really saw them very much. The house had not been renovated or indeed painted in years. It wasn’t run-down exactly, but it had that sense of age that comes from caring more about comfort than appearances. We were quite sure it must be haunted, so when Halloween came around, we were equal parts excited and totally terrified to pay a visit. Since we’d crafted so many stories about the house in our minds, we would sort of avoid the house when the big night game. Finally, after we’d visited all of the other houses, we’d only have one left. It was dark by that point making the journey just a bit creepier. Of course, each year, we were greeted by a lovely older woman who simply gave us candy and smiled, but we’d promptly forget all about it soon after. We simply started creating our little stories, adding bits of imagination here and there, so we could scare the hell out of ourselves again the following year.

Philippe and I live at the end of a series of row houses, each connected to the other, and directly next to a historic cemetery. This makes it the perfect Halloween environment this time of year, though we don’t get any trick or treaters.

Haunted House Kids Trick Or Treat Inktober 2019 Illustration

A few years ago on Halloween, there was actually a surprise knock at the door. Peering through the peephole we saw a little fairy and her Mutant Ninja Turtle brother. Though we love Halloween month, we’d actually forgotten it was even Halloween night. We didn’t have any candy, so we just had to pretend that we weren’t home. After that, we had some candy on hand just in case, but we never got another knock at the door. It strikes me that we might now be the creepy house in child folklore and kids are reticent to visit. Indeed, we’re quite the introverts and don’t participate in neighborhood gatherings. So, it’s quite likely, the entire neighborhood has stories about the two hermits and their barkless dog with an attitude that live at the edge of the cemetery.

We’re not completely antisocial, of course, and have met and chatted with many of our neighbors. But group gatherings are simply not our thing.  Most all of our neighbors are older or retired, so there aren’t many children where we live. When someone younger moves in and later has a baby, they usually leave before the child is school age and move to the suburbs. I miss being visited by little ones in costume. It’s fun to see them and always fun to give anyone some candy. Yet, best of all, it’s fun to remember back when I was that same age, wandering from house to house in search of sweet treasures. I’ve often wondered what that old haunted house from my childhood looks like today, or if it’s even still standing. No doubt, it’s not quite as grand as I remember it being when I was a child. Things always get so much smaller as we grow taller. But having only the memory is probably a much better thing. The story we all told ourselves was what made that place so intriguing. And even if those stories were totally meant to creep us out, it still always makes me smile each time I remember the oldest house on the block.

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Benzimida Orange, Gold Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Pentel Arts Pocket Brush Pen in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

1 Comment
  1. Mary Roff 16 mins ago

    Just love this! Mystery and spookiness is what the season is all about and you’ve captured it perfectly!!

    Reply

