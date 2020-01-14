For our prompt of “Ducks” today, I ended up with a quick doodle featuring a couple of mallards. I love seeing ducks when we go to the park, and this variety of duck is one of my favorites. The ones I normally see are quite calm and simply swimming from one side of the pond to the next. They seem very content, so I decided to sketch them in more animated poses as if excited to see something new. I’m often quite content in my own daily routines, but inside, I always have a longing to try something a bit different as well. Sometimes, that little urge is there, prompting me to wonder what things would be like if I wandered just outside my comfort zone. Actually doing so, of course, is easier imagined than actually done. There’s so much comfort in the known and the tried and true that moving a bit outside of all that can be equal parts thrilling and downright scary. But, as the new year begins, I’m hoping to venture to more places in my sketchbook and try those uncomfortable things more often.



One of my dreams is to illustrate my own books, and well, write more books that could use those illustrations. Yet, dreams like these can get a touch frustrating when you can’t pursue them full time or even half time. I’m only able to grab a little hour each day to practice and play, which is still quite a lot during a busy day. That said, it’s not enough time to pursue all of the wild and wonderful projects that are currently swimming around in my brain. But, that’s okay. I can still push projects along by doing just a tiny little bit on them when I can. It’s surprising how much I’ve been able to accomplish in this way. So, I know in my heart that somehow, almost miraculously, those things will one day happen. In the happy meantime, I’m just going to keep on writing, sketching and playing each and every day. That’s the thing about a hobby. It’s always fun until it starts to feel too much like work. It’s why I’ve always protected my own hobby by doing what I love most and not always what’s expected.

This keeps things fun and it’s how I’m able to keep coming back for more. And while I’m doing what I can, I’m always dreaming of what I might do next. I’ll imagine the wildest scenarios where I’m a bestselling author or can finally draw anything that’s in my head just perfectly every single time. I would no longer have to abandon an idea because I’m just not skilled enough yet to make it happen. None of these things may ever actually happen, of course, but dreaming about them always makes me feel like they’re at least possible. For me, life is made more beautiful by those possibilities. No matter how farfetched they seem in the moment. The very idea that something could happen, no matter how improbable, keeps life exciting and interesting. Sure, it might be great to have all of my dreams come true, but sometimes I’m not so sure. Sometimes, I truly feel that life is truly best exactly where I am at this very moment. And that makes me quite happy, as I continue to fantasize about what’s actually on the other side of the pond.

