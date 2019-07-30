For Day 29 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “Glorious Green,” I chose to make a little sketch of a frog. When I was a kid, green was my favorite color, most likely because of Kermit the Frog from Sesame Street. One of his signature songs, was “Bein’ Green” where he laments that it’s not easy being green since it “blends in with so many ordinary things.” Indeed, there’s lots of green things in the world, as it’s a color that nature favors. But, by the end of the song, Kermit is content just being himself and concludes that being green is “beautiful. And I think it’s what I want to be.” This song came out the year before I was born, and was quite popular, so I pretty much grew up with this message playing in the background. And it’s a lovely one indeed. Being happy and content just being ourselves seems like it should be the easiest thing in the world. Yet, even as a kid, I would wish I were taller, or braver, or several years older so I could drive a car. There’s always something more out there we could do to learn and grow, but we’ll always end up being the same person, in the end. And yes, that’s always beautiful!
And it’s true, frogs come in a range of colors, so being a green frog is indeed, still a bit ordinary. When you’re a kid, as I was way back then, you reach a point as you get older when you start to view yourself as others do. Or, at least how you think they might, which is always a troubling consideration. I was a nerdy and awkward child and I knew that was how I was viewed by the more popular kids. These were most often the kids that nature had gifted with some sort of visual perfection. A perfect body or perfect hair, for example. Some trait that was unusually amazing and made them immediately stand out from the crowd. If I had a physical trait like that at all back then, it was likely my blue eyes, but they were on a chubby face, and comically enlarged by thick glasses losing much of the allure. In truth, I was a visually ordinary child. I wasn’t particularly handsome or ugly and there was nothing striking that could set me apart from other children. But that’s just the cover of the book. The story inside was far different. Inside, I was spinning with new ideas of things to try and would actually try them, even if they weren’t something that could ever gain the approval of the popular kids. Those kids tended to only do what had already been done.
By the time I hit high school, I’d opted out of ever trying to be popular and focused instead on pursuing my own passions without worrying about what the cool kids might think. I’d decided I could never be one of them and I was fine with that. What I’d failed to notice is that a growth spurt over the summer before my freshman year had caused me to become thin, my face to grow more angular, and contacts had replaced the bulky glasses, revealing baby blue eyes. I remember a girl I knew telling me, “what happened to you? You where gone for a summer and you came back hot!” Apparently, I had transformed into something more visually appealing. But, by that point, I was happy just being me. I’d stopped longing to be one of the chosen and wanted to make my own choices instead. And, I remember how strange it all felt. I hadn’t actually changed at all, but suddenly people who hadn’t noticed me before took notice. There was a moment where I thought, wait, I could now actually be one of them. I finally had those surface attributes that would let me into that elite club. But, I liked that little kid they failed to notice before and I didn’t want to see him go. So he stayed with me then and through adulthood and though I never truly became one of the popular kids, I learned a very valuable lesson about the perks of being ordinary.
It’s one of the most admirable traits to examine yourself and choose to be content with the results. In a world obsessed with keeping up with others, this is refreshing. You’re now motivated by being the best you you can be, and that’s turned out to be an inquisitive, exploratory human being.
yes well said. I am motivated to keep working on my art.
Great frog Charlie! I loved catching frogs and turtles in the summer. Just a bit of a tomboy back then.
Why should boys have all the fun.
I think you show being content with yourself in your art – you paint the way that suits you and have made up your own techniques as you go. I’ve often thought that people try to find their style by doing what they’ve seen others do instead of doing what works for them.
yes and that’s a teriible habit to break
Aww! Good for you! I’d have given my left arm to be one of the popular kids in high school. Mainly for the confidence that imbued. My beautiful thing has always been my hair. Even with all the silver coming in now, it still looks good.
What a great post and you made me smile. This is so cute. I sure need the confidence booster.
Yep, we are so busy wishing we were something else that we don’t find the time to be ourselves. We are only truly happy when we find the person we really are. Your sharing of that moment at the start of your freshman year is so touching, so real, and so maturing as you realize that being ‘you’ for yourself is what happiness is all about. Even if the ‘you’ that shows up is an ordinary green frog; being green is only for the honest and real people.
This post is wonderful and full of wisdom. I’ve always loved Kermit! Your little frog has an adorable expression.
Lol, I doubt very much that you were ever “ordinary”, the so called popular kids were too blind to see how amazing you and your ideas were and are. You have created an amazing community and continue to inspire all of us to just show up and “DO” our own unique thing. That is rather extraordinary if you ask me. 😁