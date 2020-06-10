For our prompt of “Raccoon” today, I sketched a little shy one. When I think of raccoons, my mind immediately leaps to the one that visited us quite regularly awhile back. Any time we get visits from little animals, we immediately assume they must be a friend of our dog Phineas. So, they immediately get a name and this raccoon was dubbed Bob. Of all the little friends that came to see Phineas, Bob was perhaps the most irritating. Rather than simply visit, he was notorious for leaving a little house warming gift behind. While this is perfectly wonderful behavior normally, Bob’s gift wasn’t quite so welcoming. Indeed, he pooped each time he came and began to use our upstairs deck as a toilet. We immediately told Phineas to stop inviting his friend over, or for the love all that’s good, take a moment to teach him better manners. Phineas isn’t much for going through such effort, or effort of any kind really, so instead, Bob blissfully stopped showing up to visit.



As irritating has those visits were, I sort of missed Bob and missed seeing him running around the house or hiding in a tree. A few days ago, I heard the familiar little patter of feet on the roof and realized that Bob has finally decided to return. Indeed, I’m not entirely sure it’s the same raccoon, but Phineas doesn’t seem to notice or care about such trivial things. So indeed, all raccoons will be forever named Bob from this point forward. I was most delighted by the fact that there were no signs of this Bob’s visit. Though, it’s fun to think that it’s actually the same little critter. And to imagine that day when Phineas sat him down for a stern talk about how to properly visit another’s home. I’ve no doubt there was a small whiteboard and various homework assignments given. Realizing his gift for teaching, I’m sure he started holding special sessions with the squirrels as well.

While all of this seems quite ludicrous, it’s actually not terribly farfetched. Phineas has trained his two dads to open doors for him the moment he wants to out in order to enjoy the sunshine. It’s just a bit of a mental leap to picture him teaching a raccoon where to do his business in an appropriate fashion. And it was fun to see a raccoon again, though he’s not a popular resident of the neighborhood. Trash bags were often found littering the street on trash day as well. But, these are small quibbles compared to his previous behavior so I’m quite glad that Phineas had the talk with him. My first impulse upon seeing him, though, was to check the roof and deck to make sure there weren’t any unwelcome surprises. There were not, so Phineas’ course must have been quite informative. And, we get to enjoy watching his furry little friend hiding in trees pretending he’s invisible though we can see him quite clearly. So, I’m quite happy that after all of this time, we can again experience the beauty of nature as we take a moment to enjoy the return of Bob.

