It’s the beginning of the month and that means a brand new Doodlewash art challenge! For our first prompt of “Pinecone,” I sketched a couple of them and added a cardinal for some festive color. Many of you know that I adore this time of year and that my inner child starts doing backflips the moment this month begins. And, these childish acrobatics don’t stop until the New Year begins! Though I always approach life with my inner child by my side, this month, he is totally in charge. Despite wanting to just go ahead and be a kid again, this month is actually one of the busiest of the year. There’s travel and last minute details to attend to at work, before I can relax into the month properly. Yet, making a moment to sketch something is always on the list! I was once asked if I would miss sketching stuff if I ever took a day off. The answer, of course, was a resounding yes! So, no matter how busy the month gets, I always carve out a little bit of time to make something appear on paper. It’s a magical thing indeed, and there’s nothing more fitting during a month like this one. So I hope you’ll sketch and paint along with me as much as you can this month!

Each year, Philippe and I have a tradition that involves our own Lego Advent Calendar as well as one filled with treats. Yes, we have two advent calendars, because, why not? That’s the fun of being an adult without little ones in the house. You don’t have to demonstrate the good value of showing restraint. It’s equally why Philippe and I can both get a bit out of control this month. When both of you turn into children, there’s no adult to balance things out. But, that’s precisely why I adore this month most of all! If you haven’t guessed by now, Philippe is normally the adult in our relationship. The one who tries to keep things in check and not let everything devolve into reckless abandon. It’s quite a skill when living with someone like me. I’m so prone to bounce around between ideas as well as passions and there’s always something new and shiny that catches my eye. I approach everything new that excites with zealous enthusiasm. It’s equally why my art can sometimes bounce around in different directions, but I hope it all looks rather like something I’d make.

The upcoming week is a bit crazy. We are heading to Texas on Thursday and then instead of returning home with Philippe next Monday evening, I’m now heading to a brief stop in Charlotte, North Carolina for a work presentation. This bit of the trip takes place in less than 24 hours and then I’m back home again the following afternoon. I’m already exhausted thinking about it, and no idea when I’ll sneak time in to sketch, but that’s never stopped me before! Once home, thankfully, I’ve only five business days before I’m off work for the remainder of the year! So, I’m excited for that time as things slow down a bit once more. While I should have lots of things planned for my time off, I’ve instead planned nothing at all. Outside of Christmas and New Year’s Day, I’m just taking every moment as it comes. They’ll be sketching and writing, to be sure, but outside of that, I’m going to relax and enjoy a little break. This will indeed involve lots of things to amuse my inner child as I experience the glittering world of pure love. Love for all of the beautiful things in life that matter most, enjoying my favorite time of the year once again as the season begins.

