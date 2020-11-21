For our prompt of “Coffee” today, I ended up with a little mouse smelling a cup. I usually have a little extra time on the weekend, but Philippe and I decided to decorate for the holidays. So, I had less than 20 minutes to sketch something for today, which is actually a fun exercise to try on any day. This morning started with several cups of coffee as that’s how pretty much all of my days start. Without coffee, I’m sort of a hot mess in the morning. I really enjoy that cup of motivation to get me going. And I’ve always enjoyed the smell of coffee, especially in the morning. Though sometimes the smell of the beans themselves in the bag is even more amazing. I remember even liking that smell as a child, but not really enjoying the taste. My dad’s version was full of sugar and cream and I tasted that once and spit it out. Now I just drink black coffee, taking after my mother instead.



After breakfast today, Philippe and I headed to Home Depot in search of this year’s Christmas tree. We decided we’d go ahead and put one up now and then hang the ornaments after Thanksgiving. Also, we knew there wouldn’t be very many people around. We’ve never gone this early and soon realized that there was an added difficulty to the event. We had so many more trees to choose from that it took us forever to find just the right one. I’m sure it would be rather comical to watch us shop for trees. Each one is given a thorough inspection and even the slightest issue is carefully considered. We’ll take turns holding the tree so the other one can get a proper glimpse of what it looks like standing. Just as we’re about to choose the tree we are going to adopt, one of us notices something odd about it and we’re off again in search of another. Suffice it to say, we were outside looking at trees much of the morning.

Thankfully, we managed to find a suitable tree and it’s standing happily in the corner of the house. And the smell of pine is filling up the space and my inner child is going totally bonkers thinking about the holidays ahead. There’s only one string of lights on the tree, however, as we realized that half of our lights were broken so we have a new set coming tomorrow. In truth, after running up and down the stairs trying to get everything needed for the decorations, I was rather exhausted. But, as I watch the lights twinkling away now, I’m so happy that we managed to set the scene. And a bit of caffeine right about now might just be something I could use. Yet, it strikes me just how important these little traditions are to us. Philippe and I know exactly where everything should be placed and there’s so much comfort in the familiar. Like our simple morning ritual that never really changes much at all, but always starts with the smell of coffee.

