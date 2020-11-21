For our prompt of “Coffee” today, I ended up with a little mouse smelling a cup. I usually have a little extra time on the weekend, but Philippe and I decided to decorate for the holidays. So, I had less than 20 minutes to sketch something for today, which is actually a fun exercise to try on any day. This morning started with several cups of coffee as that’s how pretty much all of my days start. Without coffee, I’m sort of a hot mess in the morning. I really enjoy that cup of motivation to get me going. And I’ve always enjoyed the smell of coffee, especially in the morning. Though sometimes the smell of the beans themselves in the bag is even more amazing. I remember even liking that smell as a child, but not really enjoying the taste. My dad’s version was full of sugar and cream and I tasted that once and spit it out. Now I just drink black coffee, taking after my mother instead.
After breakfast today, Philippe and I headed to Home Depot in search of this year’s Christmas tree. We decided we’d go ahead and put one up now and then hang the ornaments after Thanksgiving. Also, we knew there wouldn’t be very many people around. We’ve never gone this early and soon realized that there was an added difficulty to the event. We had so many more trees to choose from that it took us forever to find just the right one. I’m sure it would be rather comical to watch us shop for trees. Each one is given a thorough inspection and even the slightest issue is carefully considered. We’ll take turns holding the tree so the other one can get a proper glimpse of what it looks like standing. Just as we’re about to choose the tree we are going to adopt, one of us notices something odd about it and we’re off again in search of another. Suffice it to say, we were outside looking at trees much of the morning.
Thankfully, we managed to find a suitable tree and it’s standing happily in the corner of the house. And the smell of pine is filling up the space and my inner child is going totally bonkers thinking about the holidays ahead. There’s only one string of lights on the tree, however, as we realized that half of our lights were broken so we have a new set coming tomorrow. In truth, after running up and down the stairs trying to get everything needed for the decorations, I was rather exhausted. But, as I watch the lights twinkling away now, I’m so happy that we managed to set the scene. And a bit of caffeine right about now might just be something I could use. Yet, it strikes me just how important these little traditions are to us. Philippe and I know exactly where everything should be placed and there’s so much comfort in the familiar. Like our simple morning ritual that never really changes much at all, but always starts with the smell of coffee.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Pthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I used to love a live tree in the house! The smell was so wonderful in December. We no longer do a tree. It’s just too hard for me to navigate. But you have me thinking that maybe I should get Joe to cut some boughs just for the smell of them. Cute mouse! I too didn’t like my dad’s coffee with cream, but now I either have it black, or with whipped cream and hazelnut syrup!
Charlie yes and I love my Folgers decaf because it tastes and smells like “real” coffee. I have to have it ready before I tackle my Morning Pages and after I slug back a 12 oz glass of water (five of those every day and did I mention I don’t like water). Your routine is not solid til you have coffee!
Morning pages? Artist’s Way?😊
Ah, the smell of coffee and pine!! Doesn’t get much better than that. Just the thought of a pine tree in the corner with some twinkling (or not) lights has me headed down a sweet memory lane.
I’ve pretty much switched over to tea, though I tend to drink the British stuff and brew it up til it’s almost like coffee. It gives me the morning jolt but doesn’t seem to make me crave more like coffee does. I still have coffee on the weekends when we go out for breakfast. The restaurants here have been closed again so that’s an end to coffee for a while.
Another sweet art piece. I think the aroma of coffee can be intoxicating.
I love a nice coffee not too strong, but just the right amount of sweet. I like a nice mocha.
As cute as he is, I would not want him visiting me upon my first cup of coffee for the day. Yikes! Hubby got our tree out of the attic today and put up the lights outside. They are currently on, along with our neighbors. Let the holidays begin! I’m in!
Wonderful Charlie! The smell of fresh coffee beans is marvelous! Since I was lucky enough to land an art exhibit last February at a local downtown coffee shop i buy my coffee there now. They roast there own beans so I buy a couple of pounds at a time. Yum.
Mmm, the smell of coffee is great, just like freshly baked bread, it does something to my senses.
The smell of coffee, always and forever! From 4 to 44, no problems, then one day-The End. It’s taken years for me to be able to have a cup after a meal, and I enjoy it like I’m having the best dessert! It’s Cacao or coco or a light tea for me but I still get to relish the smell when my husband gets his ready for the morning. As for the mousie, that was me, utterly silent till my first cup, then I could walk, talk and drive😄 I grew up on my dad’s version of Navy coffee, I’m sure I was the most attentive Kindergartener in my class 😆
Ps We put up our first set of lights last night, but I didn’t actually see their entire repertoire until I drove up the street this evening. OMGOSH! I have to ask the neighbors if they are able to sleep, or if they possibly have any kind of disorder that could result in seizure. (I sort of love my lights though, so I could move them to the backyard…🤣)
So cute, Charlie! 💜 Okay, no one scream or faint, but I have never drank coffee. The smell doesn’t do anything for me either. Both of my parents love coffee. Not me. Now, I do love hot tea, though. Yummy.
Oh, how fun to get a Christmas tree! Ours is artificial, but I love it just the same. Since I was always responsible for putting up the tree, even as a little girl, a real one was out of the question. I wouldn’t know how to care for it, but I imagine that they smell so good. By the way, did you see on the national news the story about Cincinnati ‘s Christmas tree? It looked so rough when they set it up on its stand. They were calling it a Charlie Brown Christmas tree. The news anchor said it was fitting for 2020. 😂😂😂
Charlie, did I tell you about the rubber stamp that I saw about 2020? It says: Goodbye 2020. Nobody likes you! haha haha 😂😂😂
Lovely painting little off the smell
Of coffee cuz I used it as a pigment for this prompt but will relish it tomorrow am.