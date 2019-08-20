For our prompt of “Waves” today, I opted for a chance to sketch my favorite shell in the form of a queen conch. If you’ve been reading my posts for awhile now, you’ll already know that I’m fascinated with these seashells. As a kid, I was told that you could hold one up to your ear and hear the sound of the ocean. I was thrilled the first time I tried it and discovered it was true! Well, it’s both true and false, of course, as the sound really does resemble that of ocean waves, but it’s really just an amplification of ambient noise. Being a geeky little kid, I looked this up in my trusty encyclopedia (yeah, no Google back then), and discovered the truth. But, this didn’t stop me from imagining an entire miniature marine world trapped inside each shell. Thankfully, this sense of wonder has followed me into adulthood. Even when I know the “facts” of the matter, I still find facts to be boring at times and prefer to live inside my own imagination instead. Sometimes, knowing the truth about something does little to add excitement, but imagining new possibilities can be quite a thrill. So, my conch shell is filled with a tiny ocean of possibilities, crashing like waves in my childlike mind.

It’s true, I’m married to a PhD scientist named Philippe, and there are often documentaries playing in the background when I sketch. This is often why so many little bits of trivia sneak into these posts. I think it’s wondrous to learn new things and discover bits about our world that we didn’t know. But, what gets me most excited is that even scientists are still learning. In fact, like artists, they’re in a constant state of learning. Each new epiphany, while exciting in the moment, only leads to more questions. I think that when one is truly interesting in learning or looking to be more creative in their life, it’s always good to value questions over answers. I’ve mentioned before that instead of making tons of “To Do” lists, I like to make a “What If” list instead. Those things I want to try next and those little thoughts that I’ve just been dreaming about along the way. Truly, there’s never enough hours in the day to accomplish all of the things I’ve decided I should DO next. But, just like holding a shell up to my ear for a moment to imagine being on a beach, the act of dreaming itself keeps those ideas alive just a little bit longer.

I’m currently a bit behind on every one of my creative projects, but I’ve not given up hope. I know that I’ll manage to make everything happen eventually, and that’s good enough for me. I never put pressure on myself to DO, because my definition of DOing is all about FUN! If something isn’t feeling super fun to me, then I just wait until it becomes fun again. Why? Because I know that, personally, things I produce with that sense of fun are always the best things I can offer up. I want everything I do to be embedded with a sense of joy, because I know it makes the outcome much better. By the way, I always have to share that some artists choose angst, drama and pathos, and that’s totally an option as well. But, for me, it’s all about joy and hope! I’m just wired with an extreme level of optimism and that’s how I’ve always lived my life. Dreams can indeed come true, so many of mine have already, and I hope for many more to see the light of day in the future. I’ve no idea how much time I have left on this little green planet or what I’ll actually be able to accomplish along the way. What I DO know is that I’m going to enjoy every moment of that time, dreaming up crazy new ideas, getting a bit lost in all of the sheer possibility as I listen to the sound of waves.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

