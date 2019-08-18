The Sweetest Moments

Strawberry Cheesecake Watercolor Illustration

When thinking of our prompt of “Food,” for today, my mind drifted as it often does and landed, quite unsurprisingly, on dessert. In truth, that’s one of my favorite bits of travel as well. When I’m out dining in my own city, dessert is rather rare, but send me on a trip and suddenly all the rules and restraint I once had, go out the window. This is likely why I return from trips a few pounds heavier and likely good, now that I consider it, that I don’t take them very often. I adore traveling to new places and since I’m not a fan of rules when I’m at home, I tend to throw them all out when I’m somewhere new. Even the sensible ones. This happens each year when Philippe and I visit our family in Paris. It’s a full two weeks, so thankfully after the first week, we usually course correct and just become civilized citizens once again. But, adding a dessert to a meal makes everything feel more festive and celebratory, so it’s no surprise a vacation would make having one with nearly every meal perfectly natural. At least that’s the way I justify it in my mind in the moment. And spending time somewhere new with someone you love is always a lovely moment indeed.

As ever, while I’m sketching stuff and then writing this post, Philippe has discovered some new show on television. He’s still watching BBC shows and this one happened to be about food. It’s actually a competition of teams consisting of a front of house restaurant crew and back of house cooks. The twist is that they are all children. I guess this is a show for kids, but the next episode just started and we’re already rather hooked. The show is called “Step Up To The Plate” and it’s, well, exactly like every other reality show of its ilk save the underage cast. But, it’s quite entertaining and just keeps running in the background as streaming shows are often prone to do. I’m not quite paying close enough attention to know exactly how the contest works, but it appears that there’s some final in our future where all the previous winners will return. I know there were main courses served, but I only managed to look up when it came time for dessert. There was something that looked incredible with ice cream and waffle bits so I had to look away after that as it was far too distracting. Secretly, I adore it when Philippe watches cooking shows as no matter how odd or ridiculous they might be, he always ends up with some new idea to try.

Tomorrow, however, will be a culinary adventure of a more salty variety. Our friend Aesha is coming over and she and Philippe are going to make homemade pickles. I was told that I can sketch while they do this, which is a polite way of saying, please do what you do best and leave the cooking to the adults. Philippe, no doubt, feels my participation would likely botch things up and he’s probably right. I have no patience for nearly anything, but when it’s something I’m not familiar with, I tend to rush through the first try of it. In my defense, this is what writers often call a “sh*tty first draft.” Apparently, this is not how one is supposed to approach cooking, so I just stick to sketching instead. My pencil scribble is quite the same sort of draft, as my fountain pen doodle comes in next to correct my rushed mistakes, and then watercolor does it’s best to affect the final illusion. Though, I did have to comes to terms with the fact that I wasn’t fully invited to this party, I love it when the people you love understand you in that special way. Spending time with others while each person focuses on their own unique strengths and passions really does make for the sweetest moments.

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Vermilion, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta and Cobalt Blue. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
  1. Sandra Strait 3 hours ago

    I’m sure they’ll involve you in the most important part of the cooking – that is, you’ll get to try out the pickles when they are done!

    Reply
  2. Karen Fortier 2 hours ago

    Fantastic cheesecake Charlie and now I want something more enticing than the glass of ice water that is on stand beside me. Tomorrow we leave for a few days away and than I get to splurge. 😀

    Reply
  3. LoriCtoo 2 hours ago

    Cherry cheesecake is my son’s favorite cake, so I have to make it at least once of year for his birthday. I apparently haven’t mastered it as well as my 94 year old aunt. My son still refers to hers as the best cheesecake. ;( I am happy to say however, that I taught him to make his own damn cheesecake. Lololol! I always have nice things to say about all your renderings, however I am calling you out on this one. Why the red crust on the top? Is this a French twist or ??? I had to poke at you, there aren’t many opportunities. ;p

    Reply
  4. Lisa Ann Ulibarri 1 hour ago

    Wonderful!!!! Looks yummy lol. Cheese cake the most “purrrrrrrrfect” food lol . It makes me purr for sure lol. My most fav dessert. What is yours? 🙂

    Reply
  5. Sharon Nolfi 55 mins ago

    I don’t like pickles, but I’d love a piece of that cheesecake!

    Reply
  6. Lisa 46 mins ago

    The cheesecake looks yum! I’ve given up on desserts mostly. My doctor advises that those of us with a major family history of diabetes slip dessert. Instead, I’ve been eating popsicles. Fewer calories, and quite satisfying.

    I haven’t made any pickles in a coons age. A few years ago I made beet pickles. They were delicious, and I made dilly beans two summers ago. Also excellent. I made strawberry jam this year, and I plan on raspberry jam this fall.

    The French like those little cornichon pickles. Those would be delish on your little Xmas nibble plates. Now I’m hungry again!

    Reply

