When thinking of our prompt of “Food,” for today, my mind drifted as it often does and landed, quite unsurprisingly, on dessert. In truth, that’s one of my favorite bits of travel as well. When I’m out dining in my own city, dessert is rather rare, but send me on a trip and suddenly all the rules and restraint I once had, go out the window. This is likely why I return from trips a few pounds heavier and likely good, now that I consider it, that I don’t take them very often. I adore traveling to new places and since I’m not a fan of rules when I’m at home, I tend to throw them all out when I’m somewhere new. Even the sensible ones. This happens each year when Philippe and I visit our family in Paris. It’s a full two weeks, so thankfully after the first week, we usually course correct and just become civilized citizens once again. But, adding a dessert to a meal makes everything feel more festive and celebratory, so it’s no surprise a vacation would make having one with nearly every meal perfectly natural. At least that’s the way I justify it in my mind in the moment. And spending time somewhere new with someone you love is always a lovely moment indeed.

As ever, while I’m sketching stuff and then writing this post, Philippe has discovered some new show on television. He’s still watching BBC shows and this one happened to be about food. It’s actually a competition of teams consisting of a front of house restaurant crew and back of house cooks. The twist is that they are all children. I guess this is a show for kids, but the next episode just started and we’re already rather hooked. The show is called “Step Up To The Plate” and it’s, well, exactly like every other reality show of its ilk save the underage cast. But, it’s quite entertaining and just keeps running in the background as streaming shows are often prone to do. I’m not quite paying close enough attention to know exactly how the contest works, but it appears that there’s some final in our future where all the previous winners will return. I know there were main courses served, but I only managed to look up when it came time for dessert. There was something that looked incredible with ice cream and waffle bits so I had to look away after that as it was far too distracting. Secretly, I adore it when Philippe watches cooking shows as no matter how odd or ridiculous they might be, he always ends up with some new idea to try.

Tomorrow, however, will be a culinary adventure of a more salty variety. Our friend Aesha is coming over and she and Philippe are going to make homemade pickles. I was told that I can sketch while they do this, which is a polite way of saying, please do what you do best and leave the cooking to the adults. Philippe, no doubt, feels my participation would likely botch things up and he’s probably right. I have no patience for nearly anything, but when it’s something I’m not familiar with, I tend to rush through the first try of it. In my defense, this is what writers often call a “sh*tty first draft.” Apparently, this is not how one is supposed to approach cooking, so I just stick to sketching instead. My pencil scribble is quite the same sort of draft, as my fountain pen doodle comes in next to correct my rushed mistakes, and then watercolor does it’s best to affect the final illusion. Though, I did have to comes to terms with the fact that I wasn’t fully invited to this party, I love it when the people you love understand you in that special way. Spending time with others while each person focuses on their own unique strengths and passions really does make for the sweetest moments.

