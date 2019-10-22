Once upon a time there was a young boy named Garrison who lived in a very small house near the edge of the woods. His family had moved to this house recently when his dad got a new job far from the city. This wasn’t a place that Garrison wanted to live, and he just felt lonely and sad. He’d go to school and sit in the back of the classroom barely talking to anyone and rush home as soon as class was finished. Then he’d run off to his bedroom and just stare outside the window at the cluster of trees in the distance. His mind was filled with dark thoughts and he wondered if anyone would even care if he just walked into that forest and never returned. On this particular night, he was again sitting at the window when his mother knocked on his door. When he didn’t answer, she opened it and smiled at him. He just turned away and looked back out the window. She walked in and sat on his bed and asked, “have you met any new friends at school?” He simply shook his head without looking back at her. “I know it’s tough, but you’re going to be just fine,” she said, stood up, and slowly walked out of the room. He waited only a few moments before heading downstairs and, carefully opening the front door, he walked outside. In a sudden burst, he began running toward the trees. Had he still been in his bedroom he would have seen a young boy rushing into the dark forest, and slowly disappear.

He just kept running and running until something caught his eye. There was a white glow near a large tree that caused him to stop in his tracks. What he saw was a little ghost hovering next to a tree wearing orange sneakers. Though certain he should be terrified by seeing such a sight, the only thought that popped into his mind made him exclaim , “Oh wow! Cool shoes!” “Thanks!” uttered the ghost in response causing Garrison to jump behind a tree and say, “I didn’t know you could talk.”

This caused the ghost to begin making frightfully spooky sounds that caused the hairs on Garrison’s neck to stand on end. Peering out from behind the tree, he could see the ghost floating toward him and he closed his eyes hoping it was all a dream. When he finally got the nerve to open them again, he was terrified to find the head of the ghost peering around the tree. “Boo!” said the ghost, causing Garrison to jump and just as he was about to gather the nerve to run away the ghost said in a much friendlier voice, “Relax! I’m just joshing with you!” Confused and still uncertain, Garrison asked, “Are you… friendly?” The ghost disappeared for a moment and then suddenly popped its head back around the tree causing Garrison to jump once more and whispered,”are you?”

Thinking for a moment, he then stood up, brushed himself off and said, “my name is, Garrison. It’s nice to meet you.” The ghost was still peering around the tree and didn’t move, but said, “That’s an interesting name. I have an uncle named Gary. Do you ever go by that name?” Garrison shook his head no, and asked, “is he uhm… dead?” This made the ghost giggle and say, “what a strange thing to ask. You really need to work on your conversation skills. My name is Benjamin, not Ben, and it’s nice to meet you as well.” The ghost disappeared back behind the tree and started moving in the other direction. Garrison followed it only to notice it was no longer floating. For the first time that night, the moon had moved from behind the clouds and he could see more clearly. The ghost suddenly turned around and saw the look of shock on his face. “Wait,” said Benjamin, “you didn’t really think I was …?” Garrison shook his head vigorously and interrupted saying, “Of course not!” This made Benjamin giggle again and say, “Sorry for scaring you, earlier. I always wondered what being a ghost might be like, but it’s not as fun as I thought, so maybe I’ll go as something else for Halloween this year. You can come along if you like. What are you going to be?” Garrison smiled for the first time in weeks and quietly said, “I’m going to be just fine.”

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in