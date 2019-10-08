For our Doodlewash prompt of “Apple,” combined with the Inktober prompt of “Enchanted” this likely leads one to the famous story of Snow White. Disney, of course, has the most popular version of the tale, but you gotta love the morbid creativity of the early version by the Brothers Grimm. For those not aware of the differences, here’s a quick little recap of the original story. First, Snow White’s mom dies immediately after giving birth to her. The king morns briefly, but remarries another woman the next year who happens to have a magic talking mirror that tells her daily she’s the prettiest (my mirror just tells me I look older each day). Alas, everything changes when Snow White reaches seven years old. The mirror declares Snow White the next popular girl in town and the queen orders a huntsman to kill Snow White and bring back both her lungs and liver as proof. One should think either organ would have sufficed. But, he doesn’t actually kill her, and guts a wild boar instead. The cooks boils the organs, with salt, we are assured, and the queen gleefully eats them thinking she’s eating Snow White. Meanwhile, back in the woods, the spared little girl gets hungry and breaks into a house. Later, she’s caught by the owners who turn out to be seven dwarves. They tell her she can stay if she becomes their unpaid domestic slave and she foolishly accepts.



The better known Disney version omits the queen’s cannibalistic nature, but there’s still more craziness they neglected to include. As it turns out, Snow White isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer. In the Disney version, she’s simply fooled by an old lady with an apple, but in the original version, she’s quite easily tricked two times before that. First, the queen disguised herself as an old woman selling bodice lace, and tries to suffocate Snow White by trussing her up too tight. The dwarves find her lying on the ground, unlace her a bit, and she’s fully restored.

They then tell her not to open the door for anyone when they’re gone, worrying she might just be an idiot. She apparently doesn’t speak dwarf as she opens the door for a different old woman the very next day. This one is selling combs, but yep, they’re poisonous. The only lady combs Snow White’s hair, and she quickly passes out and the dwarves find her once again. They just take the comb out and she’s totally fine. Feebly, they warn her to stop letting old ladies in the house, but well, she’s Snow White, so they pretty much know what to expect by now.

Sure enough, the next day, an old lady comes with an apple. Though she initially declines, the lady performs a “taste test” to prove it’s not poisonous. It’s actually an apple that’s half white, which should have been enough to arouse Ms. White’s suspicion, but she’s just not the suspicious type.

The old lady takes a bite out of the white half and offers the used apple to Snow White. There’s an old saying that comes from an Italian proverb, modernized as “fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” There’s not a phrase for the third time one gets fooled as it’s never supposed to happen in the first place. This time, the dwarves find her simply dead, so they cram in a glass coffin, set her out in the woods, and no doubt put out an ad for a new housekeeper.

Years later, she’s mysteriously not decayed and instead grown older. A prince happens by, and he immediately falls in love with the dead girl and offers to buy her from the dwarves, saying he can’t live without her. The dwarves refused to sell, but take pity on the creepy prince and decide to just give him the corpse instead. The prince’s clumsy servants try to carry the coffin away, but stumble, jiggling her just right so as to create a Heimlich maneuver that makes her spit out that nasty apple chunk, that was apparently just lodged in her throat. She bursts back to life once again, perfectly unfazed, as we all know by now, she’s just really special. A wedding happens immediately after and her stepmom shows up to the ceremony. Since she obviously wasn’t on the guest list, she is instead made to dance about in iron shoes that had been placed in hot coals until she dies. And the story ends abruptly there, leaving us all grasping for the point and yet still curiously wondering if Netflix will greenlight a second season. So, now you know the twisted tale of little Snow White.

