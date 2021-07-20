For Day Twenty of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Savory,” I ended up with a little mouse coveting a grilled cheese sandwich. I have a similar reaction when it comes to this sandwich as it always reminds me of childhood. It was quite simply the easiest thing to cobble together so it was served quite often. Pair it with a bowl of tomato soup and it’s pure heaven. In truth, I have to admit to adoring cheese in any way that it comes. Recently, my doctor told me to lower saturated fats, so I asked if that meant I had to cut out all cheese. He said, “Not entirely it’s a very satisfying snack, but…” to which I jumped in and agreed wholeheartedly and loudly to drown out whatever was said after that. Nothing good ever comes after “but,” and I could pretty much guess the rest. Something to do with moderation, I’m sure, which is another term I struggle with in most situations. That little kid inside simply cannot be contained!



Philippe and I actually have a cheese drawer in our refrigerator which is brilliant. It’s filled with cheese used for cooking, topping, and snacking. And my doctor needn’t have worried as Philippe is the king of portion control and what I once thought was a pleasant and modest portion was apparently a week’s worth of cheese. So, I now get to nibble on cheese like a mouse and have my little portion a few times a week. In many ways, it just makes me love and covet cheese even more as it’s now been fully relegated to the treat category. And treats are simply the best thing in the world! I savor each little bite, often with a sip of wine, and it all feels so civilized. In my mind, of course, I’m wanting to tear into the entire block of cheese like a stray dog, but on the outside, I’m the poster boy of good manners.

One of my little cheese snacks is a short stick of mozzarella string cheese. I tried the “lite” version but it was weirdly bluish and had a rubbery texture that was awful. So, I switched back to the real thing. I was eating one once and our dog Phineas was getting very irritated with me. I assumed he wanted food of any kind like always, but soon learned that Philippe had been sharing a little bit of his each time. This, of course, meant that it was now a family tradition and I was expected to do exactly the same thing. I didn’t share. Phineas was not happy with me. This is the case most of the time so that didn’t really change much. I chided Philippe for giving the dog table scraps, and he claimed it was because Phineas was getting older and needed his little joys. I told him that’s exactly the same reason I didn’t share mine. While I always try to be generous in spirit, there are still some moments where you’ll find me saying, “This cheese is mine!”

