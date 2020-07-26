For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Favorite Song,” I don’t really have a single favorite. Indeed the songs I currently enjoy tend to change with my moods. But, I do have a favorite era for music and that would be the 60’s and 70’s. I adored all of the singer songwriters from back then from the Beatles to Don McLean. I was born in the early 70’s and so I was a very small child, but I still remember my parents playing records with that wonderful music. I’d hear Lennon Imagine a new and better world and then hear McLean pay tribute to Vincent Van Gogh. And as I grew up, I’d watch as records became less popular, and 8 track tapes were replaced with cassettes, then CDs, and then music evaporated into nothing tangible at all. So, it’s fabulous to see records making a lovely comeback. That perfectly unique sound of the needle hitting the vinyl is embedded in my memory as the harbinger of beautiful sounds and indelible memories.



There’s so much I miss about those days when it comes to music. Beyond the sound of records, I truly miss the sound of people actually singing without all of the weird robotic effects. This indeed makes me seem old fashioned or just plain old, but I have to admire people who can write there own music and actually sing it without electronic assistance. Philippe and I were talking about music recently and trying to list all of the singer/songwriters that appeared in this century that we like and it wasn’t a very long list. Then I remembered a singer whom I adored more than a decade ago who only released one full album. Her name is Terra Naomi and she was an early YouTuber who would sit and sing songs she wrote while playing acoustic guitar. One of my favorite songs, which is still relevant for today’s times is called Say It’s Possible. I hadn’t actually remembered that song in years and never told Philippe, so it was fun to introduce him to something he’d not heard of yet.

Music has a way of floating deep into one’s soul. And, Philippe and I have always loved listening to music together. Yet, sometimes, it’s a wonderful thing to do all alone as well. And I have a profound respect for artists who can write and sing their own beautiful songs. I tried my hand at writing songs once upon a time, but they were never particularly exceptional. Yet, like most things I’ve done in life, I wasn’t looking to record an album or become famous, I just wanted to try something new. I’ve never been shy about trying things, even when I know I might lack the talent to do them as well as my idols. I’m my own competition. I just want to do things a little better each time I try. And those songs from my childhood are always with me, urging me forward and giving me hope for the future. Though I do have a strong adoration for the now distant past and the days spent all along in my little bedroom, listening to those old records.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in