For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Favorite Song,” I don’t really have a single favorite. Indeed the songs I currently enjoy tend to change with my moods. But, I do have a favorite era for music and that would be the 60’s and 70’s. I adored all of the singer songwriters from back then from the Beatles to Don McLean. I was born in the early 70’s and so I was a very small child, but I still remember my parents playing records with that wonderful music. I’d hear Lennon Imagine a new and better world and then hear McLean pay tribute to Vincent Van Gogh. And as I grew up, I’d watch as records became less popular, and 8 track tapes were replaced with cassettes, then CDs, and then music evaporated into nothing tangible at all. So, it’s fabulous to see records making a lovely comeback. That perfectly unique sound of the needle hitting the vinyl is embedded in my memory as the harbinger of beautiful sounds and indelible memories.
There’s so much I miss about those days when it comes to music. Beyond the sound of records, I truly miss the sound of people actually singing without all of the weird robotic effects. This indeed makes me seem old fashioned or just plain old, but I have to admire people who can write there own music and actually sing it without electronic assistance. Philippe and I were talking about music recently and trying to list all of the singer/songwriters that appeared in this century that we like and it wasn’t a very long list. Then I remembered a singer whom I adored more than a decade ago who only released one full album. Her name is Terra Naomi and she was an early YouTuber who would sit and sing songs she wrote while playing acoustic guitar. One of my favorite songs, which is still relevant for today’s times is called Say It’s Possible. I hadn’t actually remembered that song in years and never told Philippe, so it was fun to introduce him to something he’d not heard of yet.
Music has a way of floating deep into one’s soul. And, Philippe and I have always loved listening to music together. Yet, sometimes, it’s a wonderful thing to do all alone as well. And I have a profound respect for artists who can write and sing their own beautiful songs. I tried my hand at writing songs once upon a time, but they were never particularly exceptional. Yet, like most things I’ve done in life, I wasn’t looking to record an album or become famous, I just wanted to try something new. I’ve never been shy about trying things, even when I know I might lack the talent to do them as well as my idols. I’m my own competition. I just want to do things a little better each time I try. And those songs from my childhood are always with me, urging me forward and giving me hope for the future. Though I do have a strong adoration for the now distant past and the days spent all along in my little bedroom, listening to those old records.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Vermilion, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
This sketch brings back wonderful memories! Vinyl, record players, and beautifully designed album covers! I miss those days.
Charlie I can see you sitting there with your music. Records are making a comeback? First I heard of it but then I am not a music afficionado. Having said that I occasionally plug in Me and Bobby McGee or some such and dance around the apartment. Releasing energy is said to set the writer/artist hormones going….
Love it! Reminds me of our red phonograph and playing 45s. My son has it now…
Fantastic Charlie! I have a large stack of albums which we don’t play often enough. CDs play for longer. That matters for me as I listen to music as I paint. Watercolor you can stop and flip an album but if I am doing abstracts in acrylics I am usually covered with paint. Music is key to a good painting! 😉
Wonderful sketch tonight, Charlie, brings back lots of wonderful memories. There was all kinds of music playing in my parent’s house and my dad had a beautiful voice and was always singing. I don’t even have a favorite kind of music let alone a favorite song…just love music and all of the wonderful memories.
Fantastic,my first ever record player looked like that,great memories😊
Awesome! I love it! I do miss the ol’ record player. That’s where I would play hours of Christmas music. When I got older, I would play my older sis’s records. She is 8 years older than me, so the Beatles, etc were my entertainment. 😉