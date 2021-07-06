For Day Six of World Watercolor Month, our optional prompt of “Memory” made me think back to when I was a very little kid. I had lots of teddy bears and one would always be my favorite for a period of time. This particular bear would get a lot of extra perks that the other bears did not. One of these was, of course, the ability to join me on a little picnic and share in my chocolate chip cookies. Looking back, I realize now that it was way better to share with a teddy bear than a little human friend. The bear was utterly polite and would always decline to actually eat the cookies that I offered. Though this was most likely a side effect of lacking a proper mouth, it still seemed quite sweet. I would then eat all of the cookies for the both of us, as that was equally the polite thing to do in such a situation. The same held true for the milk served in a teapot to be extra classy. There would be many secrets shared that I’ve never been able to remember. Those would disappear with age, but that exquisite feeling of being alone together and enjoying a special moment with a dear friend is something I still cherish most.



As an adult, it’s often difficult to find time to spend an afternoon with a close friend. There always seems to be so little time these days for sitting and pondering life. With chores to do and work to get completed, what little time is left can often feel too precious. Recently, I had lunch with one of my best friends and suddenly an hour turned into more than three hours. Sure, there was plenty that wasn’t getting done during that time, but that didn’t really seem to matter anymore. Sometimes, in all of the flurry and hustle of life, it becomes surprisingly easy to neglect our hearts. Yet, whenever I follow my heart and do the thing that it asks of me, I’m never disappointed. Sure, I might find myself later scrambling to catch up on all of the projects that sat dormant during my playtime. But, life sort of loses its point when there’s no time to play, love, and dream. At least that’s what the clever little boy inside always tells me when he chooses that path all adults seem to avoid.

So today, I try to make plenty of time to play and have fun. Indeed, taking a moment to scribble, doodle, color is always a great way to accomplish this. Sometimes, I can spend a bit too much time alone, spinning crazy ideas in my mind. That’s when I remember that there’s a teddy bear out there who might enjoy spending a bit of alone time with me. This might be Philippe or a close friend that I haven’t spoken to in way too many days to count. Sometimes, the “bear” is even our dog Phineas if it’s one of the rare days where he seems to want a cuddle. I tend to create chaos in my life with too many projects for one guy to handle, but I balance that with love. I know that there’s nothing more important in the world, no matter how important some deadline might seem at the time. So, I make time to dream, to sketch, and to enjoy the ones I love most. While some might crave a party full of faces, I prefer just staring into the eyes of someone special, like when I was a little boy enjoying a those picnics with a teddy bear.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

