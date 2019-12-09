For our prompt of “Birds” today, I decided to sketch these three French hens. The song Twelve Days of Christmas was playing at my mother’s house and so the phrase stuck in my head. These are actually a special breed known as a Faverolles chicken, and they don’t actually wear fashion, but I just had to give one a little extra holiday flair. Today, we’re having our annual Thanksmas family dinner, which is a full holiday food extravaganza celebrating both holidays since Philippe and I are never here on the exact day for either. There’s lots of food and tons of fun and it’s always an enjoyable time. My mother has crayons and colored pencils in the centerpiece of the table and made a special cloth tablecloth so we can draw directly on that! No paper required! There are also sheets of paper available as well along with coloring pages and she has a bulletin board in the corner of the room where we’re meant to place our masterpieces. We’ve quite a collection of drawings from holidays past. And, it’s quite clear in these moments that I was destined to be a doodler as it apparently runs in the family.

I have to create posts while I’m here as I can, so they’re written whenever I can sneak in and add a few words. It’s actually morning here at this very moment and Philippe and I are watching a Golden Girls marathon that’s on cable while waiting for the first family members to arrive. I’m deciding if I should pause and take a break to shave or keep rocking the disheveled vacation look I currently have. Philippe’s mother bought us both Christmas sweaters that we decided to wear today. Philippe’s is a touch more demure with little Santa heads and patterns on it. Mine own is a hooded sweater with green and white striped sleeves and a belt so it looks like I’m dressed like an elf. Actually, the elf feet are there as well with a little white pompon sewn on the tip of each shoe. It’s perfectly ridiculous, so I absolutely love it. And it’s actually quite comfortable as well. So we’re both dressed in our holiday best and ready for the festivities to come!

And now the day is winding done and we’ve all eaten way too much. Christmas movies, from classics to new arrivals, have been playing in the background all afternoon. The once pristine tablecloth is now filled with drawings by everyone in the family, each hand-signed with pride. And little gift bags were handed out by my mother and sister which contained tiny memories from the past including miniature versions of Tinker Toys, Rock ’em Sock ’em robots, and Lincoln Logs. I was so excited to receive the latter in my bag, but they were plastic instead of the original wood version and didn’t work correctly at all so I was unable to create a standing log cabin. But, that didn’t matter in the least. It was just fun to be with family and relive memories of holidays past. Tomorrow we leave, as the trip seems to end before it’s even had a moment to really begin. But, I’m thrilled to have had this wonderful time with my family. And though I’ve heard the carol playing in the background hundreds of times, it all just seems a bit sweeter, as once again someone inexplicably receives the oddest gifts at Christmas, including three French hens.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in