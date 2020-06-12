For our prompt of “Clock” today I ended up with very little time to sketch. It seemed a touch ironic to be sketching a clock when I was terribly behind on all of the work I was doing. But, it was super fun to take a quick little break and make one. And though we’re just eleven days into the June challenge, very soon it will already be July when World Watercolor Month returns, so I hope everyone who adores watercolor will be joining us! And telling all of your friends, of course! As for clocks, despite the fact that there never seems to be enough time to DO the things I’d love to do, I’ve always adored them. Well, at least the analog version like this one, which seems more like décor than some necessary thing these days. Indeed, I only wear watches as a bit of bling, since I always use my phone to check the time now. And, often, it’s only decoration when it comes to watches, since I like vintage ones and I’m always forgetting to wind them.



Actually, I’ve been struggling with time a lot lately. The morning begins simply and casually enough, but then it all starts to feel like a race to the finish line. Certainly this is my usual experience in June since World Watercolor Month fast approaching, but I swear entire hours have been disappearing. I look at the clock and think I have plenty of time to do what I need to do, and when I look back more time has passed than seems humanly possible. It feels a touch surreal. But, somehow when it’s all said and done, I still manage to sneak past that finish line each day with most of the important things completed. When I was getting dressed this morning though, I realized that the clothes I thought I had only recently washed were quickly depleting, so it seems my issue is with not just hours, but even entire days as well.

My favorite time of day is the one late at night, just before I head to sleep. During the summer months with the extra daylight, this time gets a bit later and later gradually approaching midnight. This time is the one that’s just reserved for me. I play whatever current game has caught my fancy for a few minutes and then switch to whichever book has done the same. Even if I failed to get everything completed earlier, I still reward myself for trying. And I know that a new day will dawn and I’ll have another shot at that race to see what I can make happen once again. But, those quiet moments in the evening are truly lovely. Well, quiet except for the snoring basenji at the foot of the bed, often making the oddest sounds imaginable. Sometimes Philippe snores, but he’s no match for the dog. Yet, it still feels like quiet, surrounded by the ones I love most. And I’m transported into a world that shuts everything else out for just one blissful moment, even the sound of a ticking clock.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

