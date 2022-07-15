Time To Celebrate

For Day 15 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Cheer,” I sketched a couple of mice celebrating with two glasses of champagne. I’m not entirely certain this particular toast ends without a slippery, massive mess, but it was fun to imagine! We’re half way through this month of watercolor celebration and if, like me, you’re going for that ultimate challenge of 31 watercolors in 31 days, then congrats! You’re half way there! Well, technically, after tomorrow I guess since that’s the true middle. But, it’s Friday, so let’s celebrate now and all weekend long! Personally, I’ve had a blast returning to daily posts, as I’m continually surprised as to what I end up with each day. I’d love to tell you that I’ve thoroughly thought through all of these prompts, but that’s simply not the case. Instead, I just look at the list and sketch the first thing that comes to mind each day. If you’ve been following along with me, then you’ve just had a two-week glimpse into my brain. And, it should pretty much explain everything about me.



It’s fun to jump into a whimsical world and sort of imagine the most impossible things. It’s been a very busy month and my head has been in a million different places at once. So, if I can hang out with my animal stand-ins for awhile, then I can take a much-needed breather before jumping back into everything else. Also, I’ve been taking my little dog Elliott out for a walk and playtime with his friend in the evenings, so that’s been lovely as well. He gets so excited when he’s heading to the spot where he normally meets his friend. It’s fun to watch his entire body wag in anticipation as then stop entirely as he stares into the distance willing her to appear. It’s super cute! And then we she does arrive, Elliott tackles her on the ground and begins to bite at her neck in the oddest greeting ever and the party begins! It’s truly like a party as there are drinks and everything. Just water, of course, but if the bartender is slow, the howls will begin.

And, I’m ready to celebrate the fact that it’s once again pizza night and the start of the weekend. You’d think that after all of this time, it would begin to be so routine that it doesn’t really get exciting anymore. But, you’d be wrong. I get just as thrilled every single week! I think it’s just the fact that it’s the one time I truly log off and then spend the evening watching a movie or doing something else entirely. It’s a beautiful escape indeed. I think I should probably do it more than just once a week. Take the break, not eat that much pizza. But, then it wouldn’t be so special and fun. So, with that, I’ll say that I hope you all have an absolutely fabulous weekend. No matter what’s happening in your world, I think you should join me in spirit! It’s time to celebrate!

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in