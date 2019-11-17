For our prompt of “Panda” today, I decided to sketch a giant panda relaxing and doing nothing much at all. This is how I’ve decided to spend my weekend, so it seemed quit fitting. Actually, in order to get enough food, giant pandas spend most of the day eating. This involves devouring the leaves, stems and shoots of various varieties of bamboo. Since this isn’t a super nutritious diet, they have to eat about 20-40 pounds of bamboo each day. That’s a massive amount of food, but they are, after all, rather massive creatures. And, even though they’re quite large, they still seem cute and cuddly to me. Perhaps this is because I had a little stuffed animal version of a panda as a kid that I adored. I’m sure I’d given him a name, but I can’t remember what it was now. What I remember was that he was adorable and we were fast friends. So many of my memories from years ago are rather imprecise. It’s the feeling I remember most more than all of the specific elements of the time. And though I can’t remember my friend’s name now, it does nothing to dispel the beautiful memories I have of him.

Today, Philippe and I attempted to sleep in a bit, but our dog Phineas had other ideas. He insisted that we get up and start our day already. Even with the urgent beginning, however, things grew immediately less urgent after the dog was taken out and fed. We had our breakfast and then watched a show called Encore! on Disney+ where a group of people come back together after over 20 years to perform their high school musical. Each episode is a different show and reunion of students, but the first was the musical Annie. It was super fun to watch and brought back great memories of my own high school musicals. Just recently my high school drama teacher posted a page from my senior yearbook on Facebook and tagged me. It was fun to see, and a flood of great memories came rushing back. Because of the post, we reconnected and began making plans to meet up again in the future. The show we watched made me wonder what it might be like if we all came back together again to perform our own high school musical. In our case, the show was a much lesser known musical called “Li’l Abner” based on a comic of the same name.

I played a chubby character named Marryin’ Sam, that required I wear a pillow under my costume. Not quite panda-sized, but very chubby nonetheless. By that point in my life, I’d dropped all of the pounds that haunted my youth, so I no longer fit the part physically. But, it was such a fun role! I can’t even imagine what it would be like to try that again today. The guy who played Li’l Abner is now the Elvis in the Legends show in Las Vegas. And his onstage girlfriend went on to become a radio show host under an assumed name. It was indeed a talented group, but I still think it would feel a touch crazy to come together to try and do it again. Still, I loved watching the idea of such a thing happening in the form of this Disney+ show. It’s a wonderfully interesting question to answer. If you could go back, would you? I’ve often said that the memory is more than enough, but it’s intriguing to imagine a second chance to relive something so memorable. This, of course, is all just a mental exercise as I’m still functioning like this panda at the moment. While it’s fun to imagine questions, I’ll leave it to others this weekend to com up with the answers. For me, in this moment, I’m still simply enjoying a lovely weekend and a perfect time to unwind.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

