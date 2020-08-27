For our prompt of “Workout” today, I thought about a hamster running on a wheel and then thought about another hamster who preferred to snack instead. Lately, much of the time, I’ve been this second hamster. While I’m normally a bit more active in the summer months, this season I’ve been a bit of a slug. It’s not that I ever actually go to a gym as one hobby is more than enough for me. I still giggle when people ask others, “do you work out?” as if it’s not immediately visually apparent. There’s only been a few times in my life when I was super fit and super thin, and that was thanks to yoga, which I don’t think is what people mean when they ask that question. It usually relates to lifting weights and building biceps. I’ve only been able to catch a vague peek at those on my own body while lifting weights and then my skinny arms return as soon as I stop. Again, if you have bulging biceps and a perfectly trim build, it’s quite likely you actually work out. For me, my curves are just curves, and I’m quite happy with simply maintaining an average healthy weight.

This afternoon I did feel a bit lighter as I finally got a haircut. I keep delaying it these days as there’s less of a point. If I’m not going to the theatre or indeed really going to any group setting, then there’s nobody to impress. Though actually people will sometimes request a Zoom video chat and so I just slick my hair back and finally shave. I’m sure I should at least pretend to keep up appearances, but I rather enjoy not having to worry about it much. It’s one less thing to deal with these days. But, this morning, I glanced in the mirror after getting out of the shower and I looked liked a castaway that had just washed up on the beach, so I figured it was time to at least make a bit of effort. And I do feel much better now, and would be totally ready to be viewed in public if that was still a thing that was happening in my world.

Instead, Philippe and I have been huddled up at home and well, enjoying lots of wonderful snacks. I’ve started to limit my intake a bit as far as quantity, and that’s enough to make a noticeable impact. And taking more walks is certainly on the list as that’s my only real workout these days. Walks are a perfect form of exercise as I can also enjoy nature and get inspired for future sketches. And indeed, sketching itself is a form of mental exercise. Sometimes, it’s even a bit like mental gymnastics as I try to visualize that odd angle I’m wanting to create or a silly scene with animals. Though the brain is not anatomically a muscle, it can always use a good workout as well. For me, happiness and healthiness have to go hand in hand. There’s little point in being healthy if the act makes one miserable, so I choose the things I love doing most when it comes to exercise, be it physical or mental. After my lovely walk, it’s always exciting to sit down in front of that blank page once again, and put my mind to the test when it’s time to work out.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in