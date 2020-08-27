For our prompt of “Workout” today, I thought about a hamster running on a wheel and then thought about another hamster who preferred to snack instead. Lately, much of the time, I’ve been this second hamster. While I’m normally a bit more active in the summer months, this season I’ve been a bit of a slug. It’s not that I ever actually go to a gym as one hobby is more than enough for me. I still giggle when people ask others, “do you work out?” as if it’s not immediately visually apparent. There’s only been a few times in my life when I was super fit and super thin, and that was thanks to yoga, which I don’t think is what people mean when they ask that question. It usually relates to lifting weights and building biceps. I’ve only been able to catch a vague peek at those on my own body while lifting weights and then my skinny arms return as soon as I stop. Again, if you have bulging biceps and a perfectly trim build, it’s quite likely you actually work out. For me, my curves are just curves, and I’m quite happy with simply maintaining an average healthy weight.
This afternoon I did feel a bit lighter as I finally got a haircut. I keep delaying it these days as there’s less of a point. If I’m not going to the theatre or indeed really going to any group setting, then there’s nobody to impress. Though actually people will sometimes request a Zoom video chat and so I just slick my hair back and finally shave. I’m sure I should at least pretend to keep up appearances, but I rather enjoy not having to worry about it much. It’s one less thing to deal with these days. But, this morning, I glanced in the mirror after getting out of the shower and I looked liked a castaway that had just washed up on the beach, so I figured it was time to at least make a bit of effort. And I do feel much better now, and would be totally ready to be viewed in public if that was still a thing that was happening in my world.
Instead, Philippe and I have been huddled up at home and well, enjoying lots of wonderful snacks. I’ve started to limit my intake a bit as far as quantity, and that’s enough to make a noticeable impact. And taking more walks is certainly on the list as that’s my only real workout these days. Walks are a perfect form of exercise as I can also enjoy nature and get inspired for future sketches. And indeed, sketching itself is a form of mental exercise. Sometimes, it’s even a bit like mental gymnastics as I try to visualize that odd angle I’m wanting to create or a silly scene with animals. Though the brain is not anatomically a muscle, it can always use a good workout as well. For me, happiness and healthiness have to go hand in hand. There’s little point in being healthy if the act makes one miserable, so I choose the things I love doing most when it comes to exercise, be it physical or mental. After my lovely walk, it’s always exciting to sit down in front of that blank page once again, and put my mind to the test when it’s time to work out.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here!
Wonderful Charlie! I’ve been lazy with my physical activity too. I was taking group exercise classes at our local YMCA but that stopped in March. I try to do them via either a live Facebook group or by Zoom in my studio. I rarely make it more than once or twice a week. They were a good way to get some socializing in with other retired people and stay healthy. I have not felt like returning to the gym. I’d rather be home and paint.
Fascinante, Charlie, me gusto, pobre hamter, pasan casi todo el día corriendo
No one is positively certain, who first said, “Whenever I get the urge to exercise, I lie down until the feeling passes away.” It’s certainly a philosophy of mine, or would be if I ever felt the urge to exercise. I have tried regular exercise routines, and despite being assured many times that I would feel and be healthier, it’s never seemed to work that way for me. I just felt tired and grumpy and hated every minute. Though I did enjoy enjoy weight lifting until I got a bulging disc (work related, not weight lifting related).
I think that little guy on the wheel is looking a little bit jealous of the guy with the strawberry. My motto is “everything in moderation”…except of course for the occasions when that just doesn’t work…sigh. It has been really tough to stay away from all those calorie loaded treats all these months. Better days ahead.
They are adorable! I wouldn’t mind a big hamster wheel to run in, honestly – I used to quite enjoy the treadmills, exercise bikes and rowing machines. The weight lifting was where they lost me.
I had my hair cut last week for the first time since the beginning of March. It had become pretty unruly in that time, so it was the most satisfying haircut ever!
Once I bought a gym membership. It was a lot of money for something I didn’t use. My best in shape time was biking long distance when I was in my early thirties. Long distance was 50 miles or less. I had a hamster the we kept in the bathroom because of his squeaky wheel.