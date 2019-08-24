For our prompt of “Pets” today, I opted for a chihuahua in a travel bag. Our own dog Phineas is basenji and small, but a bit too big to fit into a carry on bag, so he’s never been on a trip with us. While I was trying to get Philippe to commit to a little trip of some kind, he began to get sad once again about leaving the dog behind. I told him that our next dog needs to be a chihuahua, so we can go more places. I do think chihuahuas are cute, but I was totally joking in the moment. I thought he had just ignored me, but several minutes later he suddenly shouted, “they can live up to 20 years!” At that point, I had forgotten my offhand comment entirely so he just sounded like a crazy person to me. I asked what the heck he was talking about and he confirmed it was about chihuahuas, so it was nice to know he was actually listening that time. I told him, he’d need a bag of some kind to take this dog with us on trips, should we ever get one. After sketching that very idea this evening, I asked him what color the bag should be and he grabbed a piece of paper and made a pattern, showed it to me, and then suggested pink. This is my attempt at recreating that sassy vision, but the dog looks just as confused as I was by the suggestion.

Though I often say things in jest, the idea of a pocket dog would solve many problems. Philippe gets so stressed leading up to the trip with idea of leaving his baby behind and being able to bring a dog along would fix that anxiety. Though it seems the perfect solution, there’s equally something to be said for being alone on a trip with just the two of us. Not only am I glad to spend a day without doing dishes, it’s equally refreshing to spend a day without picking up poop. So, I’ve no idea if we’ll ever opt for a dog like this one in the future, despite the cuteness and portability. In truth, Philippe loves large dogs, but our city living doesn’t make that very practical. Though there is a Bernese Mountain Dog in the neighborhood that he talks about all of the time. Phineas, however, is unimpressed and can’t for the life of him understand why we would ever take on the sheer drudgery of ever owning a “pet” when we have a perfectly wonderful baby already. Even as he’s about to turn 11 years old, Phineas still thinks he’s a baby, and inexplicably in charge of the entire household.

Alas, our actual travel plans involve sending Phineas to “camp” while we’re gone. It’s a pet resort, with one of those webcams and we’ll see him just standing there as if thinking, “my dads are insane! Why would they send me to a camp with only pets?” It’s no doubt then good for him to spend that time around other dogs, even if he doesn’t seem to think so. Calling it socializing by be a bit of a stretch, but it’s good for him nonetheless. No matter how far away I am from Phineas, I do always think about him. He is, in many ways, still the little baby I brought home from the shelter years ago. And what I love about sketching every day is that my current and past memories always appear when I show up to DO it. It’s been such a wonderful journey and a great way to capture bits of my life. True, I don’t make documentary sketches, but they are always biographical. So, no matter what, when I travel, I always have my sketchbook along for the ride. Even if I’m missing places or faces while being far from home, I know I can visit them again in my mind while I sketch. In many ways, I guess, in the end, I already do have a tiny travel companion.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

Published in