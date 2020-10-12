For our prompt of “Myth” today, the first idea that popped into my mind, not surprisingly for me, was mythical creatures. Indeed, there are lots of fierce and scary mythical creatures to be found, but I rather like unicorns the most. My dream unicorn is super tiny, roughly the size of a mushroom so it could fit in my pocket. Indeed, that would have to be a shirt pocket with the head poking out forward so as to not be impaled by the horn. A pants pocket would be out of the question. But, I just think it would be super cute and I adore pretty much anything in miniature form. For some reason, I imagine a unicorn at this tiny scale to possess even more magical powers than the larger version. Indeed, the early depictions would often show unicorns much smaller and resting on the laps of princesses. Though they were still a bit too large, so one can only imagine the numbness and leg cramps those princesses must have felt. Thus, a pocket-sized version would surely be seen as miraculous and become the talk of the kingdom.



Indeed, I’m not sure that a magical unicorn like this would enjoy being stuck in someone’s pocket or purse. Like most creatures in the world, they’d likely be much happier being free to trot through a magical mushroom forest. But, when I think of all of the other mythical creatures from yetis to dragons, I hope she would be safe there. Perhaps she’d find a group of gnomes to provide a bit of protection. This would be fine, of course, as long as they weren’t actually dwarves who would force her to become their housekeeper. Snow White really didn’t have a clue. What’s fun about the world inside a story is that it can contain whatever creatures one would like there. Indeed, there must be obstacles, perhaps even villains, but the best thing about a fairytale is the part when you know that everyone good will live happily ever after.

Tonight is Philippe’s birthday party. Well, it’s just the two of us, or three of course, counting our dog Phineas. But, like tiny mythical creatures, good things often come in little packages. I have just five little packages for Philippe to open, and I can’t take credit for one as that arrived from Paris. It’s actually the best gift, I think, as mine are perfectly silly on purpose. Yet, I hope he enjoys them. I’m quite sure he’ll want to open them slowly throughout the evening as we both enjoy the anticipation of things often more than the gifts themselves. I’m thinking we should order in so he doesn’t have to cook anything, but sometimes he still insists on cooking because he knows his food will taste better. When I went to pick up his cake today, they didn’t have the one we usually get. That was a bit of a bummer, but also rather cool since it’s in a box and Philippe has no idea what kind I picked out now. It looks lovely, so I hope it tastes equally wonderful. No matter what, it will be a fabulous evening that always feels perfectly magical, like a tiny unicorn.

