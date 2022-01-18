To You, With Love

For our prompt of “Rose” today, I ended up with this little sketch of a kitten offering one to you! It’s also my way of saying thank you for viewing my posts and reading my little rambles. I’m only showing up weekly these days as I’ve got lots of little side projects going all at once. One would think I’d prioritize, but that’s something only adults tend to do. My own approach is to gleefully jump in and let my Inner Child have crazy fun and then see what happens next. It’s not exactly a process as much as an experience and even if I only accomplish a fraction of what I dream up, I have a blast all along the way. And, the dreams are much cooler than anything my Adult Mind would come up with on his own. So, thank you so much for supporting me on this crazy journey and I hope you’ll enjoy all of the super fun new things that I’ll be presenting this year as I begin another awesome new chapter in my story!



For those of you who pop over here to read the full post, here’s a little preview of what I’ve been up to these past few months and what’s coming next. At the end of last year, I joined the advisory board of International Child Art Foundation, which is also the charitable partner for World Watercolor Month in July. They publish ChildArt Magazine on a quarterly basis and it contains lots of wonderful and actionable information for young people, parents, and teachers. The latest issue is all about Creativity, and also features a spread about me! If you’re interested in receiving the magazine in your inbox and supporting ICAF (or giving it as a gift to a child), then you can subscribe to a year of ChildArt Magazine by clicking here. As many of you know by now, it’s my passion to help kids become our future artists and creators, so I’m thrilled to be involved with this wonderful organization!

And, I’m equally very passionate about helping people of all ages unlock their own natural creativity. So, it should come as no surprise that this is the focus of my next book which will be launching in just a couple of months! I’ll announce it here first and also when I return as a presenter during this year’s Sketchbook Revival workshop, which begins on March 21st (I’ll be sending out info in early March)! Also, I had the pleasure of helping edit and compile text for an upcoming Harry Potter Watercolor book that will be released in July (I didn’t do the artwork on this one, but helped with the text for another super talented artist whose illustrations are truly phenomenal. I’ll tell you more about that project as we get closer to the publication date!).

There’s one more big project brewing with the launch of my new Sketching Stuff site, but that’s probably enough to hit you with all at once for now! I should really send Philippe a dozen roses for putting up with me and all of my childlike exuberance as I juggle too many things all at once. He’s been quite supportive as I constantly say “yes!” to everything that pops into my fevered imagination. Though, neither of us have much a talent for keeping flowers alive for very long, so I think I’ll just get him some chocolate instead. I’ve no idea what it’s like to live with someone like me, but he still seems to rather enjoy the adventure. Truly, I hope sharing with you that I’m still creating daily and doing a million things at once inspires you to follow all of your own dreams. Nothing is impossible when we allow ourselves to dream big, give ourselves permission to try new things, and encourage each other along the way! Thanks for inspiring me on my wild adventure, and supporting me as I continue to mix things up and follow new, uncharted paths. So, please accept this rose on behalf of myself and my doodled kitten companion as I whole-heartedly share my gratitude and simply say, “to you, with love.”

