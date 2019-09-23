GUEST ARTIST: “My World In Watercolour” by Tony White

Seascape Watercolour Painting by Tony White

My name is Tony White and I’m from Tasmania, Australia. I wake up, having dreamed about painting and make my way to the kitchen to make a coffee. As the dark, golden espresso drips consistently from the spout, I steam my milk. It transforms from thin to a luscious, velvety liquid that pairs perfectly with the double-shot of espresso that awaits.

As I pour the milk into the coffee, to create one of the best ‘marriages’ in the culinary world, it occurs to me that I need to do a painting, using only espresso, with no paint. I did that and although the coffee painting was a long time ago and unsuccessful, it was a turning point.

Landscape Watercolour Painting by Tony WhiteAs a kid, I always drew stuff. I was never very good, but perhaps better than the kid next to me, most of the time. I remember having a set of water paints given to me as a gift. They were little round cakes of barely-there pigment. It came with a little brush that had about 5 hairs in it. I was around 9 years old. It was great fun. I remember being upset when certain colours ran out.

Rural Landscape Watercolour Painting by Tony White

It was then that I accidentally started to learn how to mix colours. When I was a teenager, an elderly English lady moved next door to us and became fast friends with my Mum. I hadn’t painted since the old cakes ran out years earlier, but when I found out our new neighbour (Beatrice) was a watercolourist, I was immediately hooked again.

She was great. She bought me a set of Winsor & Newton Artist quality paints with the proviso that I paint with her in her studio. I did. It was amazing. She taught me so much about paint being fresh and expressive and vibrant. I loved those days.

Abstract Flowers Watercolour Painting by Tony White

Unfortunately, she moved away, and I stopped painting. This whole time, I also played guitar, so music took over for the next 20 years or so.

I was inspired one day to pick it up again, so I got some materials, set up a spare room as a studio and away I went. I was hooked. Again. It was around this time that the coffee incident happened. It is true that I dream about painting. I did then. I do now. I love it. It is infectious.

I began attending workshops of some of the greats in the field and I was soon inspired to teach a workshop myself. My local Art Society hosted it and it was full and a great success. I used to teach guitar, so I have always loved the teaching side of things, so it was a natural fit. I love it.

Materials I use are Schmincke paints, Saunders Waterford 300g ROUGH paper and various brushes. I have been paying a lot of attention to my Youtube channel that is slowly growing. I love teaching. Making tutorial videos for YouTube is very satisfying as it gives me direct contact with other artists and students all around the world.

I am lucky enough to have begun gaining a strong reputation as a tutor and having quit my day job a little over a year ago, I am keeping busy, teaching all over Australia and starting to head overseas with it as well.

Street Scene Watercolour Painting by Tony White

Tony White Watercolour Artist Photo WatercolorI am inspired by light. Even in the most innocuous of scenes, if the light is dramatic and the mood is misty or sharp or rainy, then I’m in. I believe a painting should move you emotionally and if you have to explain it, then it isn’t doing its job.

If I had any advice for anyone out there, it would be to immerse yourself totally into your painting. Be a student of the greats. Copy them for a while but be very conscious to develop your OWN style and vision. It takes time and it is forever evolving. Keep going. Paint. Paint. Paint.

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

9 Comments
  1. Laura Kate 4 hours ago

    Tony, I love your enthusiasm. And, of course, your work.

    Reply
  2. Teresa Robeson 4 hours ago

    Stunning art! Thank you for sharing your journey and work!

    Reply
  3. Posey Gaines 3 hours ago

    Outstanding work and a great story of your journey.

    Reply
  4. gravelghost 3 hours ago

    “I believe a painting should move you emotionally and if you have to explain it, then it isn’t doing its job.” This is a very profound and accurate statement. It’s true of any visual medium. Your work is lovely. I really like the rich neutrals. They’re delicious.

    Reply
  5. Walt. F Pierluissi 2 hours ago

    Welcome, like your style, it give me the sense of watching a watercolor from time gone!!!!! Very nice.

    Reply
  6. John Haywood 2 hours ago

    I’ve always enjoyed Tony’s work having followed him on Instagram for a long time now but it’s great to learn so much more about him via this feature! Thanks so much for sharing Charlie, all the very best!

    Reply
  7. Sandra Strait 2 hours ago

    Tony, your paintings definitely evoke emotion and they are definitely doing their job! Thank you for sharing your artistic journey with us.

    Reply
  8. Mary Roff 2 hours ago

    Beautiful art!

    Reply
  9. RebeccaPB 1 hour ago

    Such a great article! I love the story about the neighbor who inspired you to paint again. I remember those watercolor cakes in pans with that same kind of brush we used in kindergarten. I really like your style and the play with light. Let us know in the US if you will be coming this way to teach!

    Reply

