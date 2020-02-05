Many folks pointed out that a prompt of “Desserts” somehow sneaked its way into this month’s list as well. This was actually intentional, because there are hundreds of sweet things to choose from and it’s always a fun thing to sketch! Equally, taking a second look at the same prompt is a really good exercise. And lastly, it’s an opportunity to treat yourself to a dessert simply because it’s required to fulfill the prompt. That last bit was my real reasoning, but unfortunately I found myself with some extra time to make my initial sketch over lunch at work. The problem was, I couldn’t leave work to get a proper dessert, so I had to mock something up from references and dreams. This happens quite a lot with me. Though I adore desserts of all kinds, I rarely have them. I always hint to Philippe that this prompt is coming, hoping he’ll create something delicious for me to sketch. He made a rum cake that’s incredibly delicious, but it lacks a certain degree of whipped cream. Indeed, there’s none, so I opted for a sort of strawberry sundae with a cherry topping and more whipped cream than actual ice cream. Just the way I like it. Yet, best of all, I have to admit that it’s wonderful to know that a sketch is blissfully free of any real calories.

That’s likely why Philippe doesn’t let me indulge in actual desserts very often. I’ve no will power whatsoever when it comes to them, so it’s all for the best when they’re saved for special occasions. There’s a common phrase about having “too much of a good thing” and I think it’s got a lot of truth to it sometimes. However, when it comes to sketching and painting, I think it’s very different. To date, I’ve never discovered a moment where having extra time to sketch and paint was too much of a good thing. Sure, perhaps this is because I’ve never had more than 2 hours in a day, but this is the one thing in my life where more would only be better. Though, I know me, and I know that I’d still never spend more than 2 hours on a single sketch. Even that is a lot. In experience, I get a bit bored so I quickly lose my focus and the results are not very good. I don’t just overwork things, I just begin to ignore things entirely. It’s an issue that I thought meant I couldn’t be an artist of any sort. I see people spending days and weeks on what they create and I long to be just like them. But, we’re each so different and the way we create is equally different. All of the ways are beautiful and there’s no one right way to do things.

Though sure, if you want to create a large scale painting, you’ll need the time and attention span to make that happen. If, like me, you simply don’t have either, that doesn’t mean you can’t make some art! Sure, my sketchbook pages won’t appear in a gallery show, but that doesn’t make someone an artist. An artist is simply someone who creates new things. And, I’m not ruling out the possibility that, one day, I’ll be able to make something larger that takes a long time to create. Even if I don’t manage to do that for some reason, I’m still quite happy. Each day, I get to make something new. That’s a pretty amazing thing when you think about it. I’ve no idea if it will be a really cool thing or something that’s just pretty and forgettable, but it’s MY thing. I made this! I made the treat that I wanted appear in my sketchbook. It’s something that, once upon a time, I didn’t think I could DO! So, yeah, I think that in certain situations, there’s no such thing as too much dessert.

