Traveling Back In Time

For our prompt of “Travel” today, I made a quick sketch of a vintage camper trailer. I’ve always thought this type of travel would be fun, but have never once had the opportunity to try it. Though, in my mind, I often travel back in time as it makes me happy to recall simpler moments from decades ago. Life always seems simpler in the rear view mirror, but the world today has grown so chaotic that now there’s actually a bit more truth there. So, I do like to imagine myself in a little scenario like the one illustrated here. I’m sitting outside in a lawn chair enjoying a good book with only a pot of flowers and a plastic pink flamingo for company. Philippe and our pup Elliott are mostly likely off walking or inside taking a nap together. And, in this moment, I can truly feel like like a kid again, devoid of all those silly adult worries and enjoying a perfect day that feels blissfully endless. It’s a lovely dream, indeed!



Speaking of lovely dreams, one of mine just came true! I have a little secret to share with those of you who read my full posts. I’ve been working with Da Vinci Paint Co. for the last few months on replicating my 12-color system that I’ve used to create the over 2,000 watercolor illustrations that I’ve sketched and posted here over the past few years.

I’ve always used 3 reds, 3 yellows, 3 blues, and 3 secondary colors in my palette, based on color theory, but I’ve played with different hues during that time while perfecting things. Most recently, I’ve moved to all non-toxic colors, but didn’t have a non-toxic way to replace my precious Cobalt Turquoise, until now! Working with Da Vinci, we developed a brand new color together that’s called… well… Charlie O’Blue, of course (available in 15ml and 8ml tubes)!

This newly-developed color also appears in a brand new 12-color half pan set of professional artist watercolors called the Sketching Stuff Coloring Set, and it’s available to purchase now for just $49!

The set comes with a card that shows my primary color mixes (CMY & RYB), favorite alternate mixes, as well as how I mix blacks, tans, and grays. Though, we just discovered that Charlie O’Blue makes a gorgeous gray when mixed with Vermilion (which is also in the palette!).

If you’d like to try my palette first, you can! (I’m starting to sound like a QVC salesperson, I know, but I truly AM incredibly excited to share this!) You can get a dot sample set of the Sketching Stuff Coloring Set to try for just $9.99.

I hope you’ll check it out! It’s been quite an art journey for me. Thinking back to when Philippe brought home some watercolor back in 2015 and I said, “that looks like fun!”, I could have never predicted where this trip would ultimately lead. I think that’s the real joy of creating stuff. There are so many wonderful surprises that happen along the way.

And, my wish remains the same. I hope to inspire as many people as possible to harness the power of their Inner Child and create like a kid again! With just the same 12 colors, I’ve found that you can make anything you can imagine appear on paper. Thanks for taking this trip with me and I hope you’ve been enjoying the ride. Having the confidence to create is not terribly difficult once you remember that we were all born talented and creative. Sometimes, to get back to that very special state of mind, it just takes a bit of traveling back in time!

