For our prompt of “Outdoor Fun” today, I thought of outdoor things I’ve never tried. Though I’ve tried body boarding before while frolicking in the ocean, I’ve never actually surfed standing on a surfboard. I’ve watched people surfing and it looks so cool, but at the same time rather terrifying. Also, the people who do such things often have such an incredible physique, so I know it must be good exercise. Though I would never look like them if I did, so it could just be that those born with such incredible genes are simply predestined to act accordingly. But I live nowhere near an ocean so I really can’t exactly practice. And it strikes me that I also wouldn’t quite be a natural at such a thing. While I’ve had moments in my life where I really focused on physical fitness, it never actually became my hobby. It takes a lot of time to look that good, and I’d rather just be healthy and enjoy the things that I actually love! But if a genie were able to grant a wish, I might just wish for the chance to surf a large wave and look like I belonged there, just one!



I’ve learned that sometimes in life there are things that you just can’t DO as well as others. These could be things that involve physical skill or mental skill. We’re all so different and unique that it’s impossible to treat each person the same. Though certainly many try as that’s far easier. No matter what, when you stop to look around, there’s always someone else out there who can do something better than you. Whether it’s creating art or just living life in general in a way that seems exceptionally brilliant. There are some people who seem to just have it all figured out. At least on the surface. The reality is that we all struggle with figuring things out from time to time. Indeed, there are those big things that we might never figure out. But sometimes, even the littlest things can pose a bit of a problem. For me, the trick is just focusing on the things are actually important in the first place.

And, of course, that always starts with family and friends. I’ve been enjoying time with my little family lately as we watch silly little things on television. I’m trying to get Philippe to watch spooky things with me since we are nearing October and Halloween. He doesn’t like anything that’s remotely scary at all, but can handle a bit of spooky. As long as the spooky show was originally meant for kids or tweens. My inner child doesn’t mind at all, of course, since I love kids’ shows. But many tend to talk down to the audience, making them impossible for adults to watch without cringing. All of my favorite childhood writers, besides being British, created stories that were a touch elevated and sometimes didn’t seem like they were written for children after all. Indeed, they’ve all become classics. I love stories like this most as they’re the most universal. The stories we’ve all shared at some point in life. There are epic and unusual stories to be told to be sure, but the ones that define us are always the simplest of stories that happened that one day, when we were all just trying to surf.

