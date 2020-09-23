Trying To Surf

Raccoon Riding Surfboard Watercolor Painting Illustration

For our prompt of “Outdoor Fun” today, I thought of outdoor things I’ve never tried. Though I’ve tried body boarding before while frolicking in the ocean, I’ve never actually surfed standing on a surfboard. I’ve watched people surfing and it looks so cool, but at the same time rather terrifying. Also, the people who do such things often have such an incredible physique, so I know it must be good exercise. Though I would never look like them if I did, so it could just be that those born with such incredible genes are simply predestined to act accordingly. But I live nowhere near an ocean so I really can’t exactly practice. And it strikes me that I also wouldn’t quite be a natural at such a thing. While I’ve had moments in my life where I really focused on physical fitness, it never actually became my hobby. It takes a lot of time to look that good, and I’d rather just be healthy and enjoy the things that I actually love! But if a genie were able to grant a wish, I might just wish for the chance to surf a large wave and look like I belonged there, just one!

I’ve learned that sometimes in life there are things that you just can’t DO as well as others. These could be things that involve physical skill or mental skill. We’re all so different and unique that it’s impossible to treat each person the same. Though certainly many try as that’s far easier. No matter what, when you stop to look around, there’s always someone else out there who can do something better than you. Whether it’s creating art or just living life in general in a way that seems exceptionally brilliant. There are some people who seem to just have it all figured out. At least on the surface. The reality is that we all struggle with figuring things out from time to time. Indeed, there are those big things that we might never figure out. But sometimes, even the littlest things can pose a bit of a problem. For me, the trick is just focusing on the things are actually important in the first place.

And, of course, that always starts with family and friends. I’ve been enjoying time with my little family lately as we watch silly little things on television. I’m trying to get Philippe to watch spooky things with me since we are nearing October and Halloween. He doesn’t like anything that’s remotely scary at all, but can handle a bit of spooky. As long as the spooky show was originally meant for kids or tweens. My inner child doesn’t mind at all, of course, since I love kids’ shows. But many tend to talk down to the audience, making them impossible for adults to watch without cringing. All of my favorite childhood writers, besides being British, created stories that were a touch elevated and sometimes didn’t seem like they were written for children after all. Indeed, they’ve all become classics. I love stories like this most as they’re the most universal. The stories we’ve all shared at some point in life. There are epic and unusual stories to be told to be sure, but the ones that define us are always the simplest of stories that happened that one day, when we were all just trying to surf.

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Terra Cotta. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here!
Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

9 Comments
  1. Nellie Nellie 7 hours ago

    OMGOSH, just posted on this on Instagram! Mr. Nellie loved this intrepid little surfing raccoon, as he also enjoys a nice tube too! I loved his expression at finding himself so deep in “the green room”🤙🏼😁

    Reply
  2. Sandra Strait 7 hours ago

    I don’t mind scary so much (in small doses), but I don’t like the gore that comes with so much of it these days. I do think that watching too much of that kind of thing increases your anxiety level, even if you enjoy it at the time.

    Reply
  3. Marisela Delgado 6 hours ago

    So cute! Those swim trunks are to die for! 😂 When I was a kid, I loved scary movies eventhough they scared the crap out of me. I don’t watch them anymore. No interest, but, even if I did, the new scary movies are cheesy. Salem’s Lot, The Shining, The Exorcist, The Amityville Horror Story– now those were scary. The Shining may be the one to try. A lot of cult references. Poor Philippe, we’re trying to scare him. BTW, do they have scary French movies? Or is that an American thing?

    Reply
  4. Gary Middleton 5 hours ago

    Ha ha great fun, Charlie.

    Reply
  5. Mugdha 4 hours ago

    Hello Charlie,

    I love the raccoon surfing but I love the wave even more. And his expression is priceless! For me it looks like he has realized the sheer power of nature. And it looks like after so many tiny things we have in common, I’ve got one thing common with Phillipe too. I don’t like scary or spooky either. 🙁 So for me the only bit of Halloween I liked was Trick or Treating… and perhaps some witch stories like There’s No Such Thing as a Witch (coz it’s more about chocolate fudge). 😉

    Love,
    Mugdha

    Reply
  6. Bird 2 hours ago

    Slightly worried there Mr.raccoon… so cute!

    Reply
  7. Nellie Nellie 2 hours ago

    Ps: The scariest thing I’ve seen lately is the news, so Phillipe and you can check out my favorite scaredy cat scary movies: Frankenweenie (Phineas may or may not be into it); Curse of the WereRabbit (Ardman); Boxtrolls; and my all time favorite, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. Also not scary but gorgeous: Song of the Sea. I also have seasons for certain movies, and these signal the beginning of the long dark nights. The last two are so beautiful artistically, I sometimes need to just watch them for inspiration!

    Reply
  8. Lisa 2 hours ago

    Because I lived a couple of miles from Lake Michigan we spent a lot of time on the water. One of my favorite things was body surfing. Late summer there was always a day or two when it was very hot and humid and the lake would turn over, sending giant roller waves into the shore. We’d go out in the water as far as possible then wait for a giant roller wave, we’d push off on top of it and ride it all the way to shore. The only thing you had to be careful about was getting rolled into the sand and stones near shore because that hurt like crazy.

    Reply
  9. Fatima Chamkha 35 mins ago

    Gorgeous surfing raccoon!

    Reply

