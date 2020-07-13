For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Twisted,” my mind first went to the gnarled branches of a tree. I wanted to try an unusual angle as I always loved climbing trees as a kid. It was fun to find different paths through the trees, though I could never climb very high. This is likely a good thing as I’m a bit clumsy and I would have likely fallen out. And, unlike a cat, there would be no guarantees that I would land on my feet. The tree in the front yard of the house I grew up in had a couple large branches that I could venture out onto and get a bird’s eye view of the world. And I also just loved staring into the branches themselves and tracing the lines with my eyes. It was fun to imagine being able to climb to the outermost branches, following each twist along the way. I also enjoyed paths like this on the ground as well. I always dreamed that there would be some kind of adventure waiting for me around the corner.



These days, I still hope for adventure each and every day. I think life is always at its best when it comes with the promise of adventure. Or, at the very least some fun little new thing that happens. It’s doesn’t have to be anything major, just something I didn’t expect. Of the positive and happy variety, of course. Indeed, that often happens just in the pages of my sketchbook. I didn’t know what I would make for today, and then found myself up a tree, so to speak. That’s equally one of the wonderful aspects of my olympic-level lack of planning. I just jump in and see what happens. Indeed, if I’d thought about this one I would have deemed it too complex to attempt, but when I don’t think too much things always seem to work themselves out somehow. Though, the result varies greatly, it’s always fun to play and try something that I’ve not yet tried.

It’s the end of a Monday work day and that always feels like a bit of a victory, simply because it’s hard to shake off the weekend. Philippe and I are having our usual evening of nothing special that always manages to still feel a bit special anyway. Our dog Phineas is playing with his “brain toys,” which are complex little games with treats inside. It was the only way we could get him to not simply beg for treats all evening. And, he’s a smart little dog who needs to keep his mind busy all of the time. I think he and I share this in common. I love finding new challenges and new things to try next. And when I find something new that’s big and takes some time to figure out, then I’m thrilled for days on end. Things like that are a bit more rare, but when they happen it’s truly amazing. It’s not possible to have that all of the time, but I have to admit that I often love life’s little twists and turns.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

