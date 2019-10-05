For our Doodlewash prompt of “Barn” today, I opted for a little red barn and a cow heading out to pasture using sepia ink for the base drawing. As for the Inktober prompt of “Build,” this one does show a “Build-ing” so I guess that fits. I wasn’t terribly inspired by that one. But I did have a lot of fun playing with perspective and sketching a funny cow face. When I was a kid and visiting my grandparent’s farm I loved watching the cows. I remember the occasional curious cow who would poke its head over the fence to greet me. When I was small, those heads looked even more gigantic. And I adored the pastoral scene filled with rolling hills, dotted with various wildflowers, and seemingly endless trails and winding pathways. There always seemed to be new things to explore and DO there! At the time, I just found it all really fun. But now, as I look back, I feel extremely lucky to have had that experience in life. These days, I’m always in the busy city and I miss my days of adventure and exploration on the farm. So, it’s been fun this month to push myself to fearlessly try new things, just like when I was a kid.

For this sketch, I used a fountain pen with sepia ink, made “new” simply by swapping out the nib for a broad one rather than my usual extra fine tip. I’m really enjoying the broad nib and still sort of figuring things out as I go. For instance, I want these ink sketches to stand alone so I drew in clouds, something I’d never usually do, preferring to let watercolor do all the work there. But I rather liked the effect.

This month feels shiny and new to me. I’m realizing now how I hadn’t been taking a lot of chances. If there was something in my head, I would often pass it up to try something that would be much easier to sketch instead. I told myself it was due to a lack of time, but that wasn’t really true. I’ve not spent any extra time this month on these latest sketches. In fact, some, like this one, have gone a bit faster than usual because many of the elements are from my imagination and memory. I’m using multiple references and composing scenes on the fly and it’s a total joy!

Indeed, I’m also rushing a bit today as we have to head to a wedding very soon and I have yet to even figure out what I’m going to wear. I have to sort of create a costume that looks a touch formal out of my wardrobe that consists entirely of casual clothing. I don’t enjoy gatherings of more than eight people, and that’s usually the only kind that ever requires more than jeans and t-shirt. I think I’ll be able to throw something together and make myself presentable, but it will be a last minute dash to the finish, much like my sketches. But I like things casual and leisurely, just like an afternoon spent watching animals on the farm. And, I’m rather sure that Philippe and I will be both among the first to arrive and the first to leave as usual. That’s just the way we are, and our friends are not shocked or surprised by this point. We always have more fun that way and come home less exhausted from all of the interaction. Getting just our little party fix and letting those who actually enjoy these things take over from that point, and party until the cows come home.

