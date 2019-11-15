For our prompt of “Trees” today, I went for a tree branch with a couple of cardinals sitting on it. I would love to have this bird’s eye view of the world sometimes. It seems like it would make life on the ground reveal itself much more clearly. Even on the rare occasions when I don’t have my head in the clouds, it’s usually always at about tree level. I’m grounded when I need to be, but I just love daydreaming. Were it an olympic sport, I’m quite sure I might qualify for the competition. It’s not, of course, and it would be the oddest sport ever observed with people darting in random directions without a clear sense of purpose. But, that’s the thing about dreaming. There’s always a clear sense of purpose. It’s just not always readily understandable in the moment. That’s why I like keeping my head in the trees. At some moment, when I very least expect it, all will be revealed. All of those crazy thoughts will seem almost sane or even mundane. That’s the beauty of life when you spend each moment on the edge of hope.

And as I head into another weekend, I’m perfectly thrilled! It’s been a super busy week and I’m excited to relax and recharge. This will involve drawing and painting as always, but also a little time spent watching movies and playing video games. It’s what my inner child demands and I’m never one to disappoint him. Philippe and I both have a Nintendo Switch, but since the first one was originally my birthday present, I get all of the emails from them. I just received one alerting me that Pokémon Shield comes out today, though it’s not a game I’d be interested in. Then, not two seconds later, there was a knock on the door. It was UPS, and they were delivering that very game. So, I guess I now know what Philippe will be doing this weekend. It won’t be all about games, of course, as there’s a new exhibit opening at the art museum that we’re planning to see and then there’s family popcorn night tomorrow. The three of us will be watching Disney’s live-action Lady and The Tramp. We insist Phineas loves dog movies like this with “good actors” but, in truth, I think he’s just in it for the popcorn.

And though we should be doing more adult things like reorganizing closets, we’ll probably just skip that. Sometimes, in order to fully recharge, I just have to focus on doing fun things. It’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity. It’s the only way I can ever really clear my head so I can get back all of that adulting in due time. Since, the holidays are arriving soon, getting into this state is easier than ever! I’m so excited for our many traditions ahead. I’ve also learned not to wish for it to come too quickly or then it’s gone far too soon. No, it’s time to take things slow and savor every moment. It’s time to daydream and imagine wild and impossible things to DO and try next! It’s time to love every moment and make the most of times spent enjoying candlelight. There’s romance and love and all of the sparkling things that make life matter. And in the glow of that next candle, I’ll see ideas and think of the wildest things. I’ll be lost for a moment as I float just a bit above and, once again, find my head up in the trees.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in