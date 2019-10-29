GUEST ARTIST: “For The Love Of Colour” by Valerie de Rozarieux

, 12
Red Fox Watercolor Painting by Valerie de Rozarieux

My name is Valerie de Rozarieux and I live in the beautiful Peak District, in the UK. I always enjoyed drawing as a child and have dabbled on and off over the years. I am particularly drawn to colour, which has manifested itself over the years in sewing, jewellery making and gardening. They have always been about combining colours for me.

Otter Watercolor Painting

When my eldest child (now 22) was a toddler, I attended an evening class in watercolours. I had no time to practice from one week to the next and made no progress whatsoever! I wasn’t really inspired by the teaching and decided watercolours weren’t for me.

Years passed and my three kids grew up and I decided to play with watercolours again. Over the intervening years, things had changed and a wealth of tutorials were available on YouTube etc. I bought books, DVDs (Jean Haines, Ann Blockley, Shirley Trevenna) and watched oodles of videos. I soon realised that watercolours could do much more than the prescriptive method I had been shown. I explored and used rather a lot of paper until I developed a process I really enjoyed.

I love to let the pigment “do its own thing” on the paper, revelling in the mixing, run backs and granulations, for excitement and textures. I have always had a love of nature and animals and it was only natural for these to be the subject of my paintings. I feel that the spontaneity and fluidity of watercolour paints lend themselves well to capturing the beauty of animals, giving a painting a sense of life.

Sheep Watercolor Painting

I  like to combine ink lines with loose watercolours, to the point that many passages of paint can be slightly abstract. I also like to play with colours and not necessarily conform to ‘realistic’ colours for the subject. I don’t usually have much of a plan before I start a painting, and even feel that it could lead to my work being too tight.

Hare Watercolor Painting by Valerie de RozarieuxIf I were to analyse it, I would definitely say that colour is my starting point, and I spend some time choosing these beforehand. Once I have found a combination that excites me, then I know they are the right colours. Overall, I am particularly drawn to blue. It is my ‘happy colour’.

As to my process, I generally put down a light ink outline and then apply a loose wash, by splashing paint on and applying lots of water, reacting to what happens on the paper. Once this is thoroughly dry, I apply more paint to build upon the image. Aesthetically, I find that I like to see quite a lot of white paper and not cover it all with a wash.

Recently, I have also started to apply some pastel over the watercolour, as I like the additional texture and depth it adds. I mostly use Pigma Micron 0.05. Winsor & Newton and Daniel Smith are my go to paints as I enjoy the quality of pigments and, particularly with Daniel Smith, the wide range of exciting colours.

I have just been participating in Inktober and decided to follow the prompts, adopting an animal theme. I used fineliners but also experimented with Indian ink and used it a little like watercolour. I couldn’t quite resist all colour and decided to add a blue gouache block, which helped me to consider each image from a design point of view.

Before I knew it, I had a series. My experience with watercolours helped me with the Indian ink, but it does have different properties, particularly drying very quickly and being permanent! Not much margin for error. I shall enjoy going back, after Inktober, to playing with colours.

Valerie de Rozarieux
Instagram
Etsy

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended2 recommendationsPublished in Featured Artists
Related Articles
12 Comments
  1. Annie 5 hours ago

    Love your loose colorful style!

    Reply
    • Valerie De Rozarieux 3 hours ago

      Thank you very much – it’s fun to do .

      Reply
  2. shawnthompsonart 5 hours ago

    Wow, I really like Valaries work!!

    Reply
    • Valerie 3 hours ago

      Thank you – that so good to hear.

      Reply
  3. ian W thomson 4 hours ago

    What wonderful drawings and a lovely expression of colour choices Valerie. Bravo!

    Reply
    • Valerie 3 hours ago

      Thank you so much Ian- I don’t think I will ever tire of playing with colours.

      Reply
  4. Laura Kate 4 hours ago

    Valerie, your style is very inspiring! Thank you for sharing your process. I would like to try some of your techniques.

    Reply
    • Valerie 3 hours ago

      It would be great if you had a go Laura-and share some of your results !

      Reply
  5. M. L. Kappa 3 hours ago

    Fantastic work! Have followed on IG

    Reply
    • Valerie 3 hours ago

      Thank you so much and thank you for the follow 😊

      Reply
  6. Karen Fortier 2 hours ago

    Wonderful paintings, Valerie! I love that you let the watercolors play and thanks for sharing your story with us!

    Reply
  7. JA Wilson 7 mins ago

    Your work is beautiful!

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

NOTE: Doodlewash login has changed. You can still log in with Facebook, but if you used a different social media platform, then just use the SAME email that you use on that platform as your Username, and click the “Lost your password” link to reset it, if needed, and log in with those credentials!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Nature Promo Square3
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 48,212 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Tue 29

OCTOBER ART CHALLENGE 2019: Autumn Joy!

October 1 - October 31
Fun Things To Draw And Paint Watercolor 2019
Nov 01

NOVEMBER ART CHALLENGE 2019: Fun Things To Draw And Paint!

November 1 - November 30
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1, 2020 - July 31, 2020

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: