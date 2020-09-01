It’s the start of a brand new month and our “Super September” art challenge, with prompts provided by Doodlewash community member, Mary Roff! The first one up is “Vintage” which sent me sailing back in time. Back to when I was just a little puppy, and enjoyed watching shows that came before I was even born on television. One of my favorites was The Twilight Zone, but I also loved Bewitched quite a lot as well. Anything with a bit of mystery, strange stories, and magic was always sure to capture my attention. Since I’m a half century old, this was back in those glorious days where televisions were a coveted piece of furniture, and insanely heavy. The one we actually had was three times wider than this one, which just meant more wood, not a larger screen. And the screen was even lower to the floor, which I still think is better than craning one’s neck to look up at television. We could watch from a blanket on the floor or simply tilt our heads down comfortably to enjoy the latest show. Though yeah, sometimes we were a little too close to the screen.



Indeed, I do miss the crocheted afghans and macramé of my youth. They still exist today, of course, but when something becomes hip it just makes me feel even more nostalgic. And, maybe just a touch old. Yet, one has to wonder if humans didn’t hit their peak during that last mid-century. That “oh, so futuristic” look was truly awesome and it’s still coveted today. It’s interesting and full of life, design and creative ideas. Today, everything is streamlined in a way that makes it cheap. It’s tough to make something look cool these days, when you want to sell it for ten times more than it’s actually worth. So, I think that’s why my childhood is so precious to me. We didn’t have much, but when you bought something it was actually something. It was a beautifully created physical thing that made our lives so much richer. Today, we can’t afford to make products look that interesting physically. It just costs too much. I think that’s why I adore sketching. I like to make something by hand that still takes a bit of time and love.

Truly, it’s never enough time and my concepts lately would benefit greatly from much more time. But, I adore sketching stories and reliving moments both remembered and imagined. It’s fun to attempt things that are are weirdly complex and too much trouble for the short amount of time I have to sketch each day. I have so many visions of sketches I’d like to make spinning in my head. Most of them are so challenging that I lack the skill required in order to create them. So, I’m going to go ahead and try some of those more challenging depictions anyway. When the only gauge of success is DOing, then anything is possible and everything is successful. That’s just the way I’ve always lived my life. Even back when I was covered up with an afghan and watching a black and white show on a “oh, so futuristic” color television. Back in the olden days, when there was no possible way to know at the time that those precious moments would someday become vintage memories.

