For our prompt of “Hot Dog” today, I decided to combine one with a drink and chips to create my favorite picnic food as a little kid in the 70’s. I don’t actually eat hot dogs anymore so that was where my mind went first. But, they always remind me of happy gatherings and fun times from childhood during the summer months. Indeed, a cold soda pop and potato chips were probably my favorite part of the meal. I don’t even drink soda anymore, but chips are still a lovely treat sometimes. Philippe and I got a bag on our last grocery delivery order, but I didn’t realize the size I had selected and it was terribly small. Indeed, it was appropriately family-sized for a family of two, but I was hoping it might last all week. But chips aren’t really made to last, they’re made to be eaten with pure abandon thanks to their insidiously addictive nature. I’ll have to make a note to myself to get a bigger bag the next time around.



With my head stuck in the 70’s this afternoon, I decided to double-down and watch something from that time on television. Okay, well, have it on in the background while I did a million other things. I noticed that Disney Plus was promoting Schoolhouse Rock! and the answer was made for me. I turned it on and ended up going through every little clip of every season. The music was so good and so memorable. Philippe even joined me for a time and agreed that it was super cool. If we had kids, we’d have them watch it as it’s much smarter and more informative than the things that seem to go viral these days for kids. Of course, now I’m still singing Conjuction Junction, I’m Just A Bill, and Interplanet Janet and probably will be the remainder of the evening. I remember seeing that little cartoon bill on the steps waiting to be made a law and it actually made me weepy as a kid.

Though I can’t credit Schoolhouse Rock! alone for my love of childhood, it was certainly a wonderful part. And watching it again today brought back so many fantastic memories of enjoying cartoons on Saturday mornings and getting excited when one of these little musical clips would appear. It’s true that I was a total nerd, so any chance to sing multiplication tables or learn about history was an exciting thing indeed. Not sure if my teachers appreciated me singing out my answers in class or not. Today, I’m not into math as much, but I still love science and history. I’m much older now, but I remember that little boy well. I think he had a very different idea of how his life might turn out. He dreamed of being so many things that I’ve never become. But, there’s still time to chase a few more of those dreams. And it was such a joy to take a stroll down memory lane and spend some quality time with that child inside, while sketching a vintage picnic.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in