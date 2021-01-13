A guy in his late 20s walks in to a book store (fond of books in general) and stumbles across a very little book containing beautiful quick paintings. At once, he gets lost in lost-and-found edges, impressed by the brush stroke impressions, feeling light with the light shining through paintings, the glow, the transparency, the flow.

And it is decided that he is going to try only this medium for paintings (new arena, though pencil drawing being his childhood hobby). He buys some materials and is super excited to try his hands on this no-hassle medium.

What could be simpler? A simple brush, any thick paper, any watercolor, no smell, no long waiting times, no sticky or dirty hands. Confident as he has been doing the drawing/sketching since childhood, he tries first watercolor painting and falls from the clouds to the muddy paper.

He couldn’t believe watercolors could be that hard. Probably oil or acrylic colors would suit his drawing nature. Goes back again to the artists’ paintings, and he IS fascinated by watercolors, come what may.

Fast forward through 11 years the fascination continues. Such transparency, such glow, such flow couldn’t be found in any other medium! Yes, it’s me, Vishal Jain from Pune, India, one of the self taught artists out there. Though I didn’t spend much time in all of these years (due to job, family and other excuses), but didn’t leave it completely either.​

​Highly impressed by the works of artists like Hazel Soan (artist of my first watercolor book I found in the book store), Jean Haines (for her looseness and boldness in colors), Milind Mulick (clear, bright and beautiful). Whenever I felt down by my works, such artists brought back the fascination to me. Recently I was blown away by the softness and details of the artist Jung Hun Sung. I can spend whole days looking and admiring the works of the great artists.

Little by little, season by season (as it was never regular), my painting improved (still learning). Tried many things in materials, a few things failed with me, a few things clicked. In brushes, I like the sable brushes most. But they are very costly and rare to find now, so I also want to try synthetic sable and Chinese calligraphy brushes. Recently used hake brush also (though it shed some hair sometimes).​

Learnt the basic techniques from a few books and the Internet. Wet on wet is my favorite, colors spreading with water on paper excites me the most. Recently trying shimmering colors too. Turquoise/teal colors I like most currently.​

I moved more towards portraits as they were highly personalized for people (and I can get some money too). Last year, I tried to make my portrait service available for people and it has been well appreciated so far by the people. I need to improve landscapes more later, but currently focusing on the portraits. Hope it will evolve to be more unique and global in the future. East or West, Watercolor is the best.

Let me know if you have any questions and I will be happy to answer.

Vishal Jain

