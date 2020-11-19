For our prompt of “Hiking” today, my mind drifted to nature in general and then I got a sudden urge to sketch some chipmunks. I’ve never actually done the kind of hiking that takes hours and hours and requires a backpack full of gear. But, I do enjoy spending a few hours walking down trails on a mini nature hike. I’m rather sure if stayed out any longer I’d forget to pack something essential as I’m not very good at preparedness when it comes to camping. Yet, if I can simply wander down trails for awhile and return home, then that makes me a truly happy camper indeed. As for the chipmunks, there are two that I often see outside my window. They always look like they’re working together to solve some great mystery and they’re a joy to watch. I sometimes wander outside to get a closer look, but then they always scamper away from me. It seems they are far too busy to accept any visitors at the moment.



While the chipmunks seem a touch shy, the squirrels in our neighborhood seem to be much more social. Also, they’re rather vocal as well when they’re not gnawing on something with an array of barks, squeaks, and grunts. They don’t seem to mind when Philippe and I walk by while walking our dog Phineas. After staring at us for a moment, they’ll just move in a different direction casually as if nothing is out of the ordinary. Phineas doesn’t really chase squirrels like some dogs, but if one makes a sudden move by scampering up a tree, then Phineas will lunge in that direction. It’s like some primal instinct took him over for a moment. As soon as he reaches the tree, however, he seems to forget why he ended up there in the first place and goes back to ignoring all of the squirrels that pass. That’s in part why we’ve decided his best friend is a squirrel named Michael and that he equally thinks every squirrel is named Michael.

I have to admit that walking through nature is the best, but I’ll often pause from working to just stare outside my window. While the trees are beautiful, especially this time of year, it’s the little animals that always grab my attention and steal my heart. From the birds of all different sizes and colors to the little furry critters, I adore them all. We once had a young deer show up in the large historic cemetery that our house borders. It seemed all alone at first, but it was with a stray dog. The two had formed some sort of kinship it would seem. I’ve no idea what happened to them as they just passed through briefly. But, I like to imagine that odd couple still, and dream up many wonderful adventures that they might have had together. And though the encounter was perfectly brief, it’s still the most wonderful thing in the world simply pause and enjoy visiting nature.

