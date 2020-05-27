For our prompt of “Cherries” today, I sketched a bit of ice cream in a waffle bowl with a cherry on top. Several months ago, Philippe and I were shopping at HomeGoods and I saw a miraculous appliance known as a waffle bowl maker. I immediately said that we should get it and almost had Philippe convinced until he once again reminded me that single-use appliances just add clutter to the kitchen and are generally a pain in the butt. At least that’s the rational thought. But, that’s the beautiful thing about these appliances, they instantly become a completely irrational necessity. It’s that wondrous thing you never thought you’d need until someone was clever and thoughtful enough to invent it just for you. I thought I’d given up on the dreamy idea of waffle bowls and moved on, but as I was making up this fantasy dessert today, I ended up sketching one. Sometimes dreams are so lovely that they can never really die.
In hindsight, it’s probably for the best. Indeed, you’d have to eat all of the ice cream first and would be left munching on wet waffle, unless you had a very large mouth and no sense of decorum. And, I really shouldn’t balk at not getting my prize since I already did manage to convince Philippe to get a waffle cone maker once. This is now in sitting forlornly in some unknown spot in the back of a cabinet. At least, that’s what I assume is the case, since I haven’t seen it in a couple of years now. Thankfully, since we no longer go out shopping, we’re not only saving money, but I’m also no longer tempted to get something I only need in that moment. Online shopping fails to deliver on the immediate gratification required for proper impulse purchases. Though this has never really stopped me when it comes to cool new art supplies, of course.
I went through another phase of wanting a waffle maker that made waffles shaped like the head of Mickey Mouse. This one Philippe did almost purchase for me, but I was already too distracted by a Mini Donut Factory to even hear him approve. I’ve often wondered if I were wealthy and could buy anything I wanted if I’d end up with a room full of these ridiculously amazing appliances. That would be terribly wasteful though, as I would still just watch them do their awesome magical thing once and move on to the next. Indeed, if I had that kind of money I’d no doubt have a bunch of Rube Goldberg contraptions built instead. My inner child would simply insist on doing that! Yet, today, I’m quite happy with simply imagining it all. Even if I can’t have everything I instantly crave in the moment, I’ve still got my trusty sketchbook to capture those waffle bowl dreams.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Terra Cotta, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
This looks so yummy Charlie! There is a farm store up the road that is selling frozen gelato in interesting flavors and a soft served yogurt shop downtown that posts yummy looking treats on Facebook. One of these days I am going to get a treat!
“Online shopping fails to deliver on the immediate gratification required for proper impulse purchases.“ This is so true!
My mom also has a thing for cute kitchen appliances. My brother and I have learned that if we were to look for a random kitchen appliance that we have never used and didn’t think we would have, it was it cute, my mom probably has it in the basement somewhere in the box it came in never to be opened after the day it came home. 😆
This looks so darn good I’m tempted to go out and buy one of those waffle cup makers!!! OK, I won’t because there isn’t space in the cupboards for anything else but it is tempting. Funny, I never fail to find room for new art supplies. hmmm.
I’m with Philippe. Usually those specialty machines are impossible to put together or clean properly and never make anything as tasty as you expect. On the other hand – a mini donut factory? There’s a flea market in Florida that makes (or did) fresh donut holes as you watch. You specify what topping you want and they are the most decadent food on the face of the earth. I allow myself since I only go to Florida once or twice a year, if that. But. Ooh. To be able to make something like that at home. In no time at all, I’d be as round as a donut myself!
After working in a job where I made real fried donuts with a donut making machine, I have to admit that on more than one occasion I have spent time looking at the machines thinking I would like to own one at home. Ridiculous since each hopper of dough made in the neighborhood of 60 donuts. But still, now I’ve got the urge to check eBay in case someone has a used one that I should give a home! This is all your fault! !