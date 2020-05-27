For our prompt of “Cherries” today, I sketched a bit of ice cream in a waffle bowl with a cherry on top. Several months ago, Philippe and I were shopping at HomeGoods and I saw a miraculous appliance known as a waffle bowl maker. I immediately said that we should get it and almost had Philippe convinced until he once again reminded me that single-use appliances just add clutter to the kitchen and are generally a pain in the butt. At least that’s the rational thought. But, that’s the beautiful thing about these appliances, they instantly become a completely irrational necessity. It’s that wondrous thing you never thought you’d need until someone was clever and thoughtful enough to invent it just for you. I thought I’d given up on the dreamy idea of waffle bowls and moved on, but as I was making up this fantasy dessert today, I ended up sketching one. Sometimes dreams are so lovely that they can never really die.



In hindsight, it’s probably for the best. Indeed, you’d have to eat all of the ice cream first and would be left munching on wet waffle, unless you had a very large mouth and no sense of decorum. And, I really shouldn’t balk at not getting my prize since I already did manage to convince Philippe to get a waffle cone maker once. This is now in sitting forlornly in some unknown spot in the back of a cabinet. At least, that’s what I assume is the case, since I haven’t seen it in a couple of years now. Thankfully, since we no longer go out shopping, we’re not only saving money, but I’m also no longer tempted to get something I only need in that moment. Online shopping fails to deliver on the immediate gratification required for proper impulse purchases. Though this has never really stopped me when it comes to cool new art supplies, of course.

I went through another phase of wanting a waffle maker that made waffles shaped like the head of Mickey Mouse. This one Philippe did almost purchase for me, but I was already too distracted by a Mini Donut Factory to even hear him approve. I’ve often wondered if I were wealthy and could buy anything I wanted if I’d end up with a room full of these ridiculously amazing appliances. That would be terribly wasteful though, as I would still just watch them do their awesome magical thing once and move on to the next. Indeed, if I had that kind of money I’d no doubt have a bunch of Rube Goldberg contraptions built instead. My inner child would simply insist on doing that! Yet, today, I’m quite happy with simply imagining it all. Even if I can’t have everything I instantly crave in the moment, I’ve still got my trusty sketchbook to capture those waffle bowl dreams.

