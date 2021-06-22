For our prompt of “Hamburger & Fries” today, I ended up with a cheeseburger and some waffle fries. I only eat burgers of the plant-based variety these days, but they look roughly the same. The real challenge was deciding on which type of fries to illustrate as I have many different favorites. I love the chunkier varieties like steak fries and crinkle-cut fries, which led me to the ultimate in chunky fries. Waffle fries always remind me of fairs and food trucks and being outside with friends. And, after this past pandemic year, being outside with friends is something I treasure now more than ever. Whenever Philippe and I do have a plant-based burger, it’s still usually served with a salad. He’s never really understood the nutritional value of a burger and fries, which I totally get, but that doesn’t stop my inner child from practically screaming for the traditional combo. I tried to explain that a plant-based burger is basically a salad on a bun, but he didn’t seem to be falling for my wide-eyed rationalizations. He never really does. But, that doesn’t stop me from trying.



While dreaming of fries, I was once again struck by the fact that I’m rather easily amused. Truly anything that I’ve enjoyed since childhood will make my heart flutter and cause a bit of excitement. There are lots of wonderful things I’ve discovered as an adult, of course, but when something has been there one’s entire life, it just sort of rises to the top. I feel the same about fluffy animals and pancakes, which really have nothing to do with one another, but that’s just what popped to mind. But, now I’m imagining a fluffy animal eating a big stack of pancakes and my heart just smiled once more. In truth, Philippe is also a kid at heart in many ways, even if he doesn’t let me have my burger with fries. This weekend we both stocked up on fun games to play on the Nintendo Switch as there was a big summer sale.

Of course, he was heartbroken to find a physical version of one game for $2 less after he purchased the digital version. This is a level of frugality that sort of escapes me most of the time, which proves he’s still a bit more grown up than I am. Yet, it’s good to have a lovely balance in a relationship. Our dog Phineas, of course, assumed our enthusiasm came from buying lovely treats for him online. He’s been running to the door each time the mail arrives assuming there simply must be a package there for him. The very idea of a great digital purchase is entirely lost on him. Indeed, much has changed since I was child. Though as technology leaps forward at a breakneck pace, I’m happy for all of the things that have stayed the same. While some things improve out of sheer possibility or actual necessity, I have to appreciate all of the things that were simply perfect from the start, like waffle fries.

Published in