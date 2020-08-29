Our prompt of “Storm” today, was timely as there was quite a thunderstorm raging this morning when I woke up. It was actually nice to have an excuse to stay in bed a bit longer. Then I thought about what other creatures might be doing, and ended up with a sketch of a couple of field mice taking shelter from the rain under a mushroom. I actually like thunderstorms, assuming they’re all bark and not bite. The sound of thunder booming and the crackle of lightning in the sky is quite a dramatic show. Though, yes, I’d rather be safe indoors instead of taking refuge under a mushroom. I wouldn’t actually fit under one unless it was terrifyingly large, of course. But this morning, I just laid in bed and listened to the show outside. And, I do hope any field mice caught out in the storm found a suitable place to hide. After a few hours it was all over and the sun returned as though nothing had happened. So, I finally had to get out of bed.
As a kid, I always loved thunderstorms. While some kids were bummed that they couldn’t play outside, I was rather happy to be stuck indoors. This meant I could read or finish some craft project I’d started and never finished. I did like to play outside, but playing inside was where I could really exercise my brain and creativity. That has always been the most fun for me! If there was a creative project that truly excited me, I would often be indoors for hours to the point my mother would suggest I go outside and play. But, I was playing, in my own way and I was having a blast! She meant that I shouldn’t be such a creepy hermit and go play with other children, but I was happy doing what I was doing. This is still very much the case. I’ll lose hours in my own little creative world and have to be called back to reality at times. Indeed, it’s always good to have a nice balance when it comes to things in life.
And now that the sun is shining brightly again here, I sort of miss the rain. It was a lovely morning indeed. Our dog Phineas was not at all happy that the sun wasn’t out when we ate his breakfast this morning. Afterwards, he immediately ran upstairs and crawled under the bedcovers and hid. He was soon snoring and fast asleep and he didn’t wake up again until the sun started to shine. It was like he’d gone on strike and wouldn’t return until the negotiations had all been settled. He got his way, and was soon happily outside and sitting in the heat. That was the other nice part of the storm. Directly after, when the clouds were still in the sky, it was nice and cool outside. The second the sun returned, however, it scorched its way back with a vengeance. I’m rather looking forward to the next morning rain, though, especially if it happens on the weekend. Sometimes, there’s really nothing better than waiting for the storm to pass.
I feel with the two cute rats, don’t like wet either.
As much as I hate to see the sun go, I’m hoping we have some storms here soon – heavy rain, no wind, please. We’ve got wildfires and the rain is much needed. We’re nowhere as bad as some States, but bad enough.
Thank you for this.
Hey Charlie! That sounds all cuddly listening to a thunderstorm. And I feel more normal now as I was like you too. I would rather be in my world of pretend than out playing with other kids. Drove my mother mad as she desperately tried to push friends on me not to mention embroidery and such. I am sure she can see from her cloud that I had that writer/artist seed in me only we didn’t have those words for it at that time, and had to grow into those. And yes I am have friends. And still refuse to do anythign with needles, thread,yarn, etc etc etc. Funny thing about people who enjoy their alone time — we can handle things like this distancing and isolation and be at peace. I love your little stories.
Um, you ate Phineas’ breakfast?? How was it? No wonder he wasn’t happy. Teehee, I couldn’t resist. This is a darling sketch. The mice are so cute. I am not a fan of thunderstorms. I don’t like the noise, makes me jump. Luckily we live where we don’t get them very often!
Fascinante, Charlie, me gusta tu imaginación, pues a mí me cuesta
Adorable Charlie! It has beeb a rainy day here too. It cleared long enough for us to drive a few towns away, load my art into my husband’s car, come back to our two, walk back and forth to a restaurant for a light early supper and get home. It is now thundering. We really need the rain as we are in a drought. The rumblings aren’t close by. Nice to relax. Hope the rest of your evening goes well!
It was such a nice change to have a gentle all day rain here in northeast.
I love your color combination on the snail. Of course, I love purple and anything remotely close. So beautiful, Charlie. 💜 I, too, love thunderstorms. I love dark, cloudy, stormy days. I love to be inside and hear the sounds of the storm. Nothing scary, of course. I don’t mean to sound like a broken record, but I have been waiting for the storm to be over for the past 7 years. My “mushroom” is the Lord and my faith in Him. The worst has passed and He always reminds me that the dawning of a new day has begun. Storms are like that. Dark, scary things followed by a beautiful clear sky and a wonderful rainbow. I do still love thunderstorms, though. 😁 They bring beautiful flowers and pretty green grass. Monster hated rain, wet patas (paws), and BATHS! Stinky Joe was one of his nicknames. haha
Forgot to mention: Gabriel Iglesias aka Fluffy is a comedian. He’s pretty funny. YouTube has short vignettes of his act; like 5 minute sections. I hope you get the chance to look him up for a good laugh. 😂😂😂
We had a dry day here. We could really use some rain. I had to water yet again.
I love your typo in the 2nd line of the third paragraph. Heehee!
I’m pretty sure I heard a mouse this morning. It came from under the stove! Not the smartest place to hide, considering the cats who live here.