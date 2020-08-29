Our prompt of “Storm” today, was timely as there was quite a thunderstorm raging this morning when I woke up. It was actually nice to have an excuse to stay in bed a bit longer. Then I thought about what other creatures might be doing, and ended up with a sketch of a couple of field mice taking shelter from the rain under a mushroom. I actually like thunderstorms, assuming they’re all bark and not bite. The sound of thunder booming and the crackle of lightning in the sky is quite a dramatic show. Though, yes, I’d rather be safe indoors instead of taking refuge under a mushroom. I wouldn’t actually fit under one unless it was terrifyingly large, of course. But this morning, I just laid in bed and listened to the show outside. And, I do hope any field mice caught out in the storm found a suitable place to hide. After a few hours it was all over and the sun returned as though nothing had happened. So, I finally had to get out of bed.



As a kid, I always loved thunderstorms. While some kids were bummed that they couldn’t play outside, I was rather happy to be stuck indoors. This meant I could read or finish some craft project I’d started and never finished. I did like to play outside, but playing inside was where I could really exercise my brain and creativity. That has always been the most fun for me! If there was a creative project that truly excited me, I would often be indoors for hours to the point my mother would suggest I go outside and play. But, I was playing, in my own way and I was having a blast! She meant that I shouldn’t be such a creepy hermit and go play with other children, but I was happy doing what I was doing. This is still very much the case. I’ll lose hours in my own little creative world and have to be called back to reality at times. Indeed, it’s always good to have a nice balance when it comes to things in life.

And now that the sun is shining brightly again here, I sort of miss the rain. It was a lovely morning indeed. Our dog Phineas was not at all happy that the sun wasn’t out when we ate his breakfast this morning. Afterwards, he immediately ran upstairs and crawled under the bedcovers and hid. He was soon snoring and fast asleep and he didn’t wake up again until the sun started to shine. It was like he’d gone on strike and wouldn’t return until the negotiations had all been settled. He got his way, and was soon happily outside and sitting in the heat. That was the other nice part of the storm. Directly after, when the clouds were still in the sky, it was nice and cool outside. The second the sun returned, however, it scorched its way back with a vengeance. I’m rather looking forward to the next morning rain, though, especially if it happens on the weekend. Sometimes, there’s really nothing better than waiting for the storm to pass.

