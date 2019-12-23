For our prompt of “Reindeer” today, I choose to do a simple sketch of one just before taking that historic trip with Santa. As Christmas gets ever closer, I’m sure all of the flying reindeer must be resting up a bit in preparation for the flight. When I was a kid, the reindeer were always my favorite and I would barely be able to sleep the night before Christmas as I listened to hear the sound of hooves on my roof. And as an adult, I have to admit that all of the anticipation feels pretty much the same as it did back then. Or, at least, how I remember it. My mother enjoyed it as well, making little things for me and “testing” out the battery-operated gifts with my dad the night before Christmas. She still tells stories about the two of them giggling and her being worried that they’d wake me up. Little did they know I was already awake. But, my attention was so focused on listening for sounds on the roof that I never once heard what was going on two floors below me. It’s these memories that have woven a blanket of magic that covers me with love each season. My dad is no longer with us, but thinking of him playing with my toys before I received them explains much about how I turned out. And though I never had kids of my own, I never actually grew up either. So, for me, this season is just as magical today as it was back then.

This afternoon, we went with friends to see the new Star Wars movie. The month after I turned six years old, I saw the first movie in this franchise, and then grew up with it during grade school so I was super excited. It didn’t disappoint me at all and was incredibly entertaining with a very satisfying end to everything. Well, things that make studios lots of money never really end, of course. But it was fun to see the conclusion of a story over 40 years later. And best of all, it made all the memories of when I was a kid come flooding back to me. One of the toys my dad simply had to test first all of those year ago was a remote-controlled R2-D2. For anyone who’s not actually familiar with Star Wars, this is a little droid, or robot, that looks like a white capsule with two legs on the side and a metallic domed head. After my dad tested it, they couldn’t figure out how to get it back into the box, so they just stuck a bow on it and left it sitting under the tree. When I came downstairs that morning and saw that little droid glistening under the lights of the tree, I’m pretty sure I squealed loudly before rushing over to it.

These and so many more moments are what I remember about Christmas as a kid. And they’re the same moments that Philippe and I recapture as adults. Sure, there’s foie gras and wine these days, but everything surrounding that hasn’t changed much in all of these years. Certainly the best secret to staying young is to simply avoiding growing up in the first place. And the phrase “young and heart” doesn’t quite describe the feeling accurately enough for me. This implies that my youthful side is now just a memory I love to remember instead of something real and present that’s happening to me each and every day. My heart isn’t just young, my mind, my body and my soul are all transported back to a time when hope made anything possible. I still believe in that magic. I believe that the future holds wonderful things and that I can DO anything I set my mind to DO! And I believe that everyone else can DO the same as well! And though I haven’t done all of these things quite yet, I know in my heart that I will one day. I’m still just waiting to fly.

