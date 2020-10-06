For our prompt of “Leaves” today, I made a little sketch of a cat watching fall leaves float to the ground. This is my favorite season, and I adore seeing the leaves transform into brilliant colors. It’s a truly mesmerizing sight, made even more brilliant when a breeze comes to send those colors floating through the air. As a kid, I used to love jumping into a pile of leaves, but these days, I just enjoy the view. I always hope autumn lasts forever when it comes, but soon all of the leaves fall and the trees are left bare. Though I love living in a place with four full seasons, even if I get tired of winter a couple of weeks in. And though I adore spring for all of the warmth and joy it brings, fall has always been my favorite. In truth, as a kid, I loved going back to school so this was a special time of year. I did want to see my classmates again, but mostly I enjoyed seeing my teachers and was excited to learn something new. I was called a nerd back then and sometimes it bothered me. Today, I just let my nerd flag fly as I still love learning all that I can!



Today was one of those busy days that always seem to signal the start of the work week. In short, there’s a reason why people talk questionably about Mondays. There was much to do, but no extra time to do all of the things I’d hoped to accomplish. In the end, I figured that’s simply what Tuesdays must be for and let myself off the hook. Indeed, I do have a bit of trouble coming back full force after a lovely weekend. But it’s nothing that several cups of coffee can’t fix. Yet, I was really thinking to myself that I wish I could just take this entire season off work each year to enjoy it properly. I wanted to explore and see all of the trees as they perform their masterful costume change. I want to savor every moment while it lasts. And each day is so short these days that it feels like time is rushing by more quickly than ever. But the evenings are still so lovely this time of year.

Philippe has switched over to fall cooking, which is another of my favorite things. During the summer months we’d have a little snack before dinner, but when I asked him if he wanted a snack first tonight, he said, “no, I just want to eat real food!” This was music to my ears as it signaled all of the culinary wonders ahead. Our dog Phineas just likes food, of course, and is currently begging for treats as I type this. Also, Phineas does enjoy longer walks when it’s not so warm outside, but then gets disgruntled when he can’t sit outside in a nice warm sun. He’s never really feels like he’s truly getting the appropriate amount of the things he enjoys most. Indeed, I feel much the same way so I can’t really fault him. But even if I can’t make days go by slower or this season last forever, I can still sneak in a few minutes whenever I can to enjoy watching autumn leaves fall.

