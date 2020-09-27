For our prompt of “Goldenrod” today, I sketched a couple of butterflies rushing to enjoy a bit of its pollen. There have been a ton of monarch butterflies this year where I live and it’s been a joy to see them. Butterflies have always made me smile with their intricate and delicate beauty. No matter what’s happening that day, when I spot a butterfly, I’m reminded of everything that’s wonderful about life. Nature has a wonderful way of reminding me that some things in the world are gloriously meant to happen next. As a kid, I also adored seeing butterflies flitting from flower to flower in the fields of my grandparent’s farm. Though, I have to admit that grasshoppers freaked me out a little bit, at first. I’d be lost in thought and staring at a butterfly when a grasshopper would zoom by my face or even smack me in the side of the head. But, I soon learned to appreciate grasshoppers too, and every little fascinating creature I discovered.
Truly, one of the things I love most about nature is that everything makes sense. From the things that happen to the beautiful color palettes that influence my own art. Humans, on the other hand, will come up with the oddest things. Philippe and I were watching a show this weekend that takes place in Australia and one of the characters offered another some Marmite on toast. I hadn’t tried this and so I asked Philippe about it and he made a contorted face saying it was awful. I was intrigued so I pressed further and he admitted that it had been a long time since he’d tried it. So, I did what every kid just has to DO next, I made a plan to try some immediately. So I snuck it into our very next grocery order and it arrived this afternoon. Philippe came downstairs awhile ago and asked if I’d tried it yet. I said that I hadn’t so we tried it together on a plain cracker. I immediately made the same face he’d made when I had asked him about it.
As it turns out, Marmite just tastes like salt. It’s meant to be yeast extract and there are many other flavors added, but the second ingredient is salt and it was all I could taste. Not a single other flavor came through. No doubt, if one had been raised eating it, they might have felt a bit differently. Or, perhaps, just developed a stronger appreciation for salt. Unlike those little creatures found in nature, much our own instincts have been learned over time. This certainly keeps things interesting as we often don’t have the same things in common. But just like when I was a kid, I like to try new things and experience what others enjoy. It’s entirely possible that I might discover something wonderful and new that I enjoy as well. True, sometimes, it might just end up being Marmite, but that next time it might be something I find truly incredible. There’s a lot more to discover in the world and I’m happy living each and every day open to learning more, while watching butterflies.
Wonderful Charlie! We have a field of goldenrod but I haven’t seen any monarchs. The trees are getting brilliant. The maple at the end of our driveway is many shades of orange with green mixed in. We got apples from the orchard this afternoon and some cider. I hope your rain comes our way. We desperately need it as wells are going dry.
When I saw the butterfly sketch I thought how beautiful. Then when I scrolled down to see the bluejay feeding her babies I thought, even more beautiful. They are just delightful.
Oh Charlie, salt. Ewwwwwwwwww that is not allowed in my house oops wait I bought a boxful (why did I not tell them to send a shaker instead, a small one) to put into the pigment on my paintings but it is not food. Salt is cleaner and salt is painting enhancer. Salt will kill you. Second ingredient? I hope Phillippe does with it what I do — in the G file under the kitcny sink.
Tsk!
I must clarify what I said about salt in pigment — after it is painted on the page, then put salt and a bit of thin plastic (bowl wrap, plastic wrap) over that and squish it into shapes, aka Jean Haines in “Atmospheric Watercolour.”
Beautiful, Charlie! I can think of few things more joyful than watching a butterfly dance through our yard. I don’t see as many as I used to but I always take the time to watch their journey.
Love your butterflies but I must gently correct you on one point – Marmite is English – Vegemite is Australian and I love it :). Of course I have eaten it since I was a child but to this day Vegemite on toast is the first thing I’ll go to when recovering from a stomach bug. Yes salt is also the second ingredient on Vegemite but everything in moderation 🙂
I hope you have a great week.
To me, marmite tastes like a beer brewery smells. It’s been well over 30 years since I had and that was while I was in England. I actually kind of liked it on a thick slab of stoneground bread (the kind you could get 30 years agao), but not enough to buy and have it around.
Beautiful painting, Charlie! 💜 Remember what I told you about what they consider “candy” in Mexico? Dehydrated strawberries rolled in chili powder. Um, hello, Imodium. On their end, they are stumped at our obsession with chocolate. My mother doesn’t like chocolate and makes scrunchy face when you offer her some. Of course, in all fairness, people get scrunchy about our tacos de lengua (cow tongue tacos), which are DELICIOUS! How funny, right? Funny how we all have foods that are part of our personal history or culture or country. To us, it is so delicious, but others think you’re nuts. It’s okay. I ‘d rather be kooky. haha haha
Have a great week, Charlie. 🌞 Hey, did you get gumbo?
I painted goldenrod today and I didn’t even know it was the prompt!
I have purchased things myself that I thought would be wonderful and it turned out I had to throw them out because I couldn’t stand them. But its important to try new things! What if I loved it and I would have missed out on it for my life? Its worth wasting a bit of cash to find out!
Beautiful painting ,Charlie. I’ve seen wildlife documentaries showing the monarch butterflies migrating. It’s an incredible journey.