For our prompt of “Goldenrod” today, I sketched a couple of butterflies rushing to enjoy a bit of its pollen. There have been a ton of monarch butterflies this year where I live and it’s been a joy to see them. Butterflies have always made me smile with their intricate and delicate beauty. No matter what’s happening that day, when I spot a butterfly, I’m reminded of everything that’s wonderful about life. Nature has a wonderful way of reminding me that some things in the world are gloriously meant to happen next. As a kid, I also adored seeing butterflies flitting from flower to flower in the fields of my grandparent’s farm. Though, I have to admit that grasshoppers freaked me out a little bit, at first. I’d be lost in thought and staring at a butterfly when a grasshopper would zoom by my face or even smack me in the side of the head. But, I soon learned to appreciate grasshoppers too, and every little fascinating creature I discovered.



Truly, one of the things I love most about nature is that everything makes sense. From the things that happen to the beautiful color palettes that influence my own art. Humans, on the other hand, will come up with the oddest things. Philippe and I were watching a show this weekend that takes place in Australia and one of the characters offered another some Marmite on toast. I hadn’t tried this and so I asked Philippe about it and he made a contorted face saying it was awful. I was intrigued so I pressed further and he admitted that it had been a long time since he’d tried it. So, I did what every kid just has to DO next, I made a plan to try some immediately. So I snuck it into our very next grocery order and it arrived this afternoon. Philippe came downstairs awhile ago and asked if I’d tried it yet. I said that I hadn’t so we tried it together on a plain cracker. I immediately made the same face he’d made when I had asked him about it.

As it turns out, Marmite just tastes like salt. It’s meant to be yeast extract and there are many other flavors added, but the second ingredient is salt and it was all I could taste. Not a single other flavor came through. No doubt, if one had been raised eating it, they might have felt a bit differently. Or, perhaps, just developed a stronger appreciation for salt. Unlike those little creatures found in nature, much our own instincts have been learned over time. This certainly keeps things interesting as we often don’t have the same things in common. But just like when I was a kid, I like to try new things and experience what others enjoy. It’s entirely possible that I might discover something wonderful and new that I enjoy as well. True, sometimes, it might just end up being Marmite, but that next time it might be something I find truly incredible. There’s a lot more to discover in the world and I’m happy living each and every day open to learning more, while watching butterflies.

