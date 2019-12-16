For our prompt of “Popcorn”today, I only had time for a quick sketch and went back in time to when I was younger. I remember during the 80’s when I was a teenager, we had several VHS tapes of movies that we’d taped from television and I loved watching A Christmas Story each year. Also, weirdly the movie Gremlins, which is a horror comedy that just happens to be set during the holiday season. These days, I’d have to say that my favorite holiday movie is Love Actually, which is a surprisingly grownup choice coming from me. Today, there was a winter storm and it snowed several inches. So, Philippe and I did what anyone would do when trapped indoors during the month of December. We popped some popcorn and watched things on television. These days, there’s no removable media of any kind in our house as everything can be streamed online. Instead of watching entire movies, though, we binge-watched a documentary show called the Movies That Made Us on Netflix. This included the making of Home Alone, which is a holiday classic, and another unexpected holiday movie, Die Hard. We had a blast! It was like having the day off from school when I was a kid as outside, the snow continued to fall all day long.

The snow has finally stopped, but there’s more in the forecast for tomorrow so I’ve no idea yet if we’ll be heading to work or not. It could be a snow day tomorrow as well! It’s very hard for me to stay focused this time of year. The little kid in me just wanted to grab a mug of hot chocolate and curl up under a blanket watching movies or playing games. It’s the time of year when I want to simply enjoy each simple moment and put other things on pause for just a bit. There’s lots of projects that I wanted to complete this year that simply didn’t get completed. But, that’s okay. I’ll be firing them all up once again when January arrives. And, in this moment, I’m not worried about any of that. In fact, I don’t have any worries at all. I’m just feeling the magic of the season and enjoying the snow outside. It’s a wonderful feeling where time seems to slow just a bit and everything just seems happy and joyful. And though my projects slow during this time each year, the break is much needed and I always feel so refreshed when the New Year begins!

There are still a couple of things I have to order for Philippe to be ready for our Christmas Eve celebration. It’s hard to believe that it’s coming so quickly and will arrive just one week from Tuesday! Yet, as excited as I am, I’m hoping the days pass by as blissfully slowly as this one did. As much as I’m looking forward to the days ahead, I’m in no hurry whatsoever to see it all end. Each second is so precious to me. Life can run by at a blur all year long, but this time of year I only want focus. Those projects I thought were so grand were nothing compared to the feeling of spending time eating popcorn with my tiny little family today. Yes, our dog Phineas got a few pieces as well, which thrilled him. Especially since the weather outside is not his favorite. But, for me, it’s a winter wonderland that paints the perfect picture of all of my most nostalgic childhood memories. It’s a scene that artists have painted on Christmas cards for decades, and it brings with it a sentimental joy that makes me warm inside. And it all provides a perfect opportunity to spend the day indoors, remembering the moments from the past when there was really nothing better than spending a day watching Christmas movies.

