Watching The Clock

For our prompt of “Watch” today, I made a little sketch of a mouse checking the time. It really never seems like there’s enough time in the day. No matter how much I think I’ll accomplish, the day is already ending and I’ve failed to do most of what I imagined. Though I don’t tend to stare at a clock and watch the minutes tick by, I do find myself checking in frequently to see how much time I have left in the day. I’m usually quite disappointed. Just when I think I’m getting ahead, I discover I’ve still managed to fall behind. That’s why I adore sketching and coloring. While making this sketch of a clock, I was completely engrossed in my own little world without time. Though I still only have less than an hour each day to sketch, I don’t fret over the minutes or the outcome. I just launch into whatever it is I’m making and enjoy the moment of peaceful imagining. Sure, when I come back to reality, those things I could have been doing instead will still be waiting for me. But, taking time to create is still the most rewarding and productive part of my day.



While I have many things that I really must make happen, most of my deadlines are self-imposed. For example, I really want to illustrate another picture book to publish in the fall, but haven’t quite found the time to even begin. I don’t really stress about it, but it’s something that’s always in the back of my mind. When I tell Philippe all of the things I’d like to accomplish this year, he just smiles at me and looks a touch exhausted at the thought. And though I always have lots of projects going to fill my day, my puppy Elliott always has other plans. He gets bored rather easily, and I can’t fault him as I can certainly relate. I’ll hear a heavy and dramatic sigh coming from him while he’s lying on his little bed. This is his not-so-subtle way of letting me know that just outside the door, an adventure awaits. Indeed, he’s right. Each day, there’s always something new to see and discover. Thanks to Elliott, I’ve now met more people in my neighborhood during the past few weeks than I have in the past few years. And, I’m continuing to learn that the best things in life are the ones that you can’t possibly plan.

When I was a kid, I was always so excited for the end of the school year and the beginning of summer. It wasn’t that I didn’t love school, it was simply a chance to create my own version by inventing my own projects. I would come up with all sorts of new things that I wanted to do during the summer months. Yet, no matter how many plans I made, the actual events ended up transforming into something else entirely. And, it was always super fun! Not much has changed really. I have a long list of things I’d like to try next, but I see each little dream as a new path to follow, not a destination. I’m far less interested in a specific outcome. I just want to travel down each road to see what I can find there. I’m sure if I stay curious and observant, I’ll discover something much more magical than I initially expected. There might not be enough time in the day for what I think I want, but there’s more than enough time to enjoy what I actually need. And that’s where I am today. Still dreaming, but always cherishing every minute and moment of surprise on this journey of life, instead of watching the clock.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

