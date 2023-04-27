Hey there! Try Searching For Something Wonderful!
REVIEW: Khannah’s Honey Hues – Midnight Forest & Springtime Rainbow Handmade Watercolor Sets
Each pan of paint from Khannah’s Honey Hues is a four to eight week production. It starts with the mixing of the binder, through the
Being Unique
For our prompt of “Okapi” today, I made a sketch of a little one showing off its stripes. These are such fascinating creatures! They look
REVIEW: Tangle All Around: Our Art, Our Journey by Alice Hendon
Tangle All Around: Our Art, Our Journey was ranked number #1 in Amazon’s Pen & Ink Drawing for several days after it was released. Alice
Guess How Many!
For our prompt of “Jelly Beans” today, I made a sketch of some in a glass jar. I’ve seen contests before where they ask you
TUTORIAL: A Decorated Letter ~ in the style of Adolf Bernd
Hello Everyone! My name is Ruth Korch, and I’m an artist & calligrapher, who not only passionately loves watercolor, but who also has an on-going
New Arrivals
For our prompt of “Farm Animal” today, I made a sketch of a couple of new arrivals in the form of a baby goat and